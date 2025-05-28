Vaxfab Enterprises Limited Total Income Up 540% To Rs. 59.38 Crore In FY2024-25

PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 28: Ahmedabad-based Vaxfab Enterprises Limited (BSE - 542803) reported total income of Rs. 59.38 crore for the FY 2024-25 ended March 2025 as against total income of Rs. 9.28 crore for the corresponding period last year, Y-o-Y growth of 540%. Net Profit of the company for FY 2024-25 was reported at Rs. 58.42 lakh as compared net loss of Rs. 3.57 crore in the corresponding period last year.

For Q4FY 2024-25, company reported total income of Rs. 3.23 crore as compared to total income of Rs. 1.33 crore for the corresponding period last year, Y-o-Y growth of 143%. Net Profit of the company for Q4 of FY 2024-25 was reported at Rs. 1.78 crore as compared net profit of Rs. 61.4 lakh in the corresponding period last year, Y-o-Y rise of 190%. EPS of the company was Rs. 2.126 per share.

Incorporated in 1983, Vaxfab Enterprises Limited is in the business of trading of Agriculture Products and proposes to diversify its business into trading of Textile Products and Clothing. All the verticals will be housed under a single corporate entity. This will facilitate our diversification into new segments which in turn will help us in serving a large number of customers across various sectors. Company's business is divided into two separate business verticals, consisting of: a) Agriculture; b) Textile and Clothing Trading verticals.

In 2023, the company raised Rs. 12.96 crore through a rights issue to fund expansion plans, including working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.

Company spokesperson said, "Company has taken important strategic initiatives in the recent past with a focus to expand product line, adding more channel partners. Our long-term focus continues to be investing in growth through new product launch, expanding footprints."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor