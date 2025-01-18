Vecmocon to Showcase its Deep-tech & Innovative EV Solutions at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], January 18: Vecmocon Technologies, one of the leading companies in electric vehicle (EV) technology, is participating in the upcoming Bharat Mobility Expo at the Bharat Battery Show, where it will be showcasing a wide range of its new products designed to support and accelerate EV adoption in India.

At this year's expo, Vecmocon will unveil several new innovations in EV computing products and software solutions. These innovations include Functional Safety BMS, advanced Battery Management Systems (BMS) with Active Balancing, Low-speed vehicle BMS, e-cycle BMS high-efficiency chargers in 2.2Kw, 3.3Kw and above categories, Smart Swapping Station and the latest in Vehicle Intelligence Modules (VIM). These innovations underscore Vecmocon's commitment to developing solutions that enhance the performance, safety, cyber security, and reliability of electric vehicles. Currently, Vecomocon's BMS, Chargers, and VIM power more than 80,000 field installations in India.

In addition to the above Vecmocon will be showcasing its AI platform innovation through i-VEC Finsights which drives AI/ML data-driven actionable insights for EV financing to enable Income prediction using IoT, Collection & NPA Strategy and Asset Health & Security as well as i-VEC Serve which provides warranty and maintenance solutions for OEMs, Charge Point Operators, and Fleet Owners. i-VEC Serve with its solutions helps to analyse ageing, degradation, and failure data, to drive product innovation in i-VEC Drive, and efficient resource planning for clients.

The showcasing of new technology is in line with Vecmocon's vision of enabling world-class EV offerings with its technology. Vecmocon is backed by global investors Tiger Global, Blume Ventures, Ecosystem Integrity Fund (EIF), and British International Investment (BII).

"Our participation in the Bharat Mobility Expo marks a significant milestone in our journey to lead the electric mobility revolution," said Peeyush Asati, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Vecmocon. "We are thrilled to demonstrate our latest technologies that not only cater to the current market needs but also pave the way for future advancements in electric vehicle technology. Vecmocon aims to further its R&D and launch offerings in high-voltage systems, and energy storage systems (ESS), develop Zonal ECU-compliant architectures, advance 5G automotive connectivity solutions, and team expansion. With strategic support from global investors, the company is dedicated to creating world-class EV solutions in India for the global market."

"Which a purpose aligned with multiple UN sustainable development goals (SDG), Vecmocon is focused on building a 360-degree EV ecosystem in India. Vecmocon's reach extends internationally, with customers in Sri Lanka, and ongoing exploration in Southeast Asia and African markets," added Mr. Girish Bhambhani, Chief Business Officer (CBO) of Vecmocon.

Vecmocon's exhibit will feature interactive demonstrations of its new products, giving attendees a first-hand look at the capabilities of its next-generation EV components and software offerings. The showcase is designed to highlight how Vecmocon's innovations are making electric vehicles more accessible, efficient, and sustainable.

The Bharat Mobility Expo is expected to attract industry leaders, policymakers, and enthusiasts from across the mobility sector, providing an ideal platform for Vecmocon to share insights, forge new partnerships, and drive further growth in the EV industry.

Vecmocon was incubated in 2016 at IIT Delhi by Peeyush Asati (CEO), Adarshkumar Balaraman (COO) and Shivam Wankhede (CTO). The company has now established its presence in major cities including Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai & Lucknow with a passionate team of more than 180 associates. The company is at the forefront of advanced computing solutions for electric mobility, specializing in safety-critical components such as Battery Management Systems (BMS), EV chargers, Vehicle Intelligence Modules (VIM), secure Firmware Over the Air (FOTA), etc for electric vehicles. The company is working with various marquee clients and leading battery manufacturers ensuring high reliability and safety, and delivering robust performance for the next generation of intelligent and smart EVs. With a vision to develop the most reliable, robust, and cost-efficient systems, Vecmocon aims to drive the mass adoption of electric vehicles globally.

Furthermore, you are most welcome to visit Vecmcon's booth to learn more about Vecmocon and its new products at:

Event: Bharat Battery Show

Venue: Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, Delhi, India

Date: 19th to 21st January, 2025

Hall No. 12(A), Booth No. 8A

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor