Vedanta Aluminium and PwC India partner for biodiversity and carbon reduction in Odisha

New Delhi [India], November 27 : Vedanta Aluminium has forged a strategic partnership with PwC India to lead its biodiversity and carbon reduction initiatives in Odisha, the company said in a release on Wednesday.

The initiative aims to introduce innovative methods for ecological conservation and community engagement, as per the company.

Under the agreement, PwC India will design the implementation of advanced carbon sequestration, GIS-based mapping tools, and seasonal plans, among other things, as per the release.

The company added that these efforts include the restoration of degraded lands to achieve no net loss of biodiversity, guided by detailed habitat development plans created in collaboration with local NGOs and Biodiversity Management Committees (BMCs).

Vedanta Aluminium will distribute 2000 improved cookstoves to local communities, promoting cleaner cooking methods that improve air quality and reduce consumption of traditional biomass fuels, the release added.

The company will also address ecological imbalances by eradicating invasive species and reintroducing native flora using GIS-based mapping and seasonal restoration plans, as per the release.

Further, the company will employ the established methods to create dense, fast-growing forests, significantly boosting carbon sequestration efforts, as per the release.

Commenting on this partnership, Sunil Gupta, Chief Operating Officer (COO), Vedanta Aluminium, said, "This collaboration with PwC reinforces Vedanta Aluminium's commitment to sustainable growth and environmental stewardship. By addressing critical ecological challenges and fostering community well-being, we aim to set new benchmarks for responsible business practices in the industrial sector. Together, we are taking decisive steps to ensure the conservation of our natural resources for future generations while fostering a healthier, greener planet."

To ensure effective planning and execution, Vedanta Aluminium and PwC will utilise globally recognised biodiversity tools such as the BRICS (Biodiversity Risk and Impact Assessment Tool) and GIS platforms for spatial mapping and restoration planning, as per the release.

Going further highlighting the importance of this collaboration, Sandeep Kumar Mohanty, Partner- ESG Strategy and Transformation/Leader- Sustainability and Climate Strategy, PwC India, said, "We are engaged by Vedanta Limited to explore advanced strategies for preserving biodiversity and reducing carbon emissions. Our efforts aim to support a more sustainable future for local communities and the environment."

Vedanta Aluminium, a business of Vedanta Limited, is India's largest producer of aluminium, manufacturing more than half of India's aluminium, i.e., 2.37 million tonnes in FY24, as per the company.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor