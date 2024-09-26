Vedanta Aluminium Observes International Ozone Day with a Community Awareness Campaign

SMPL

Jharsuguda (Odisha) [India], September 26: Vedanta Aluminium, India's largest producer of aluminium, observed International Ozone Day by launching a community awareness campaign, followed by a plantation drive, reaffirming its commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 13 (Climate Action), focusing on protecting the ozone layer and promoting environmental sustainability.

As part of the campaign, Vedanta Aluminium engaged with local communities to raise awareness about the critical importance of the ozone layer in safeguarding life on Earth, protecting it from harmful ultraviolet radiation. The outreach aimed to educate people on the consequences of ozone depletion and the actionable steps individuals and businesses can take to reduce their impact on the environment.

Sharing his views, Mr. Sunil Gupta, Chief Operating Officer - Vedanta Aluminium, said, "At Vedanta Aluminium, our sustainability commitments extend beyond our operations, to encompass the communities around our operations. The International Ozone Day serves as a reminder of our responsibility to protect the environment. Through this awareness campaign, we hope to engage with the community to inspire collective action for the preservation of the ozone layer, which plays a crucial role in maintaining the Earth's ecological balance."

Vedanta Aluminium has been a leader in environmental sustainability, adopting world-class technologies to reduce emissions, enhance energy efficiency, and minimize its environmental footprint. The company's initiatives are aligned with the global efforts to combat climate change and protect the ozone layer, demonstrating its commitment to sustainability and responsible production practices. For its leading sustainability practices, Vedanta Aluminium also secured the top rank in the esteemed S&P Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) rankings for the aluminium industry, for the assessment period 2023.

Vedanta Aluminium, a business of Vedanta Limited, is India's largest producer of aluminium, manufacturing more than half of India's aluminium i.e., 2.37 million tonnes in FY24. It is a leader in value-added aluminium products that find critical applications in core industries. Vedanta Aluminium ranks 1st in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment 2023 world rankings for the aluminium industry, a reflection of its leading sustainable development practices. With its world-class aluminium smelters, alumina refinery and power plants in India, the company fulfils its mission of spurring emerging applications of aluminium as the 'Metal of the Future' for a greener tomorrow.

