Vedanta Shares Jump 6% After Brokerage Upgrades to Buy Rating Sets Target at ₹800: Is It the Right Time to Invest?

Shares of Vedanta Ltd surged 6.32% to ₹677.35 on Wednesday, January 14, driven by strong buying interest after a domestic brokerage maintained a buy rating and raised its price target from ₹686 to ₹806. The stock extended its gains for the fourth consecutive trading session, hitting a fresh all-time high of ₹679.45 and marking a cumulative four-day rally of 13%. After delivering bumper 36% returns in 2025, Vedanta has continued its upward momentum into 2026, gaining another 12% in the first ten trading sessions. Over the past three and five years, the stock has climbed 111% and 275%, respectively.

The rally is underpinned by Vedanta’s strong fundamentals and diversified operations. The company is a global producer of critical minerals, energy transition metals, power, and technology, with operations spanning India, South Africa, Namibia, Liberia, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Korea, Taiwan, and Japan. It is the world’s largest integrated zinc producer, the fourth-largest silver producer, and among the top aluminum producers globally. In addition, Vedanta is India’s only private oil and gas producer and one of the country’s largest private power generators.

Financially, Vedanta’s consolidated revenue rose 6% year-on-year to ₹39,218 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with ₹37,171 crore in Q2 FY25. However, profit after tax (PAT) declined 38% to ₹3,479 crore, down from ₹5,603 crore in the same quarter last year. Analysts point to the company’s diversified business model, which provides stability by leveraging multiple commodity segments, including zinc, aluminium, oil and gas, and iron ore. This diversification has helped maintain investor confidence even amid fluctuating global commodity prices.

Adding to Vedanta’s positive momentum, the broader metal and mining sector traded firmly, supported by resilient global prices for base metals such as aluminium and zinc, along with steady demand. The company’s scale, operational efficiency, and strong cost management have positioned it as a key beneficiary of sector-wide strength. Investors continue to closely monitor Vedanta’s cash flow generation, dividend payouts, and debt management, all of which are critical in shaping the stock’s medium-term outlook. With robust fundamentals, sector tailwinds, and continued investor confidence, Vedanta’s rally shows no signs of slowing. Analysts’ upgraded price target of ₹806 signals potential upside, while the company’s diversified operations and strategic positioning provide a strong foundation for sustained growth in the coming months.