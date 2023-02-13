Vedanta Starts Mining Operation in Jamkani coal mine

Vedanta company authority successfully held discussions with the displaced people

Sundargarh (Odisha) [India], February 13: Jamkani coal block, a Greenfield mine in Odisha’s Sundargarh district allotted to Vedanta Limited, started operation today with the successful completion of a meeting with villagers. A meeting was successfully held between the company authority, district administration, and the displaced villagers regarding the problem of the displaced people at the Jamkani Coal mine agitation site of Vedanta Company. Various issues were discussed and today in a healthy atmosphere an agreement was reached with the consent of all and the mining process was started। Today’s meeting was attended by Mrs. Kusum Tette, Hon’ble MLA, Sundargarh Sadar, Mr. Abhimanyu Behera, ADM, Sundargarh, Mr. Dasharathi Sarabo, Deputy-Collector, Sundargarh, Mr. V Srikant, CEO Vedanta Mines, Mr. Nawal Sharma Chief Land & Legal, Vedanta, Mr. Pranay Satpathy, Head External Relations, Vedanta, Mr. Batakishore Mishra, Representative Sundargarh MP And more than 1500 villagers from Vedanta and Mendra, Jamkani, Girishma, and Jharpalang villages attended the meeting.

Among the major demands, conduct a survey of each family and arrange for training and employment of boys and girls currently above 18 years of age, to employ the local unemployed with a determination to hire educated and trained young women from the displaced families, to survey the houses of each family to be displaced and to construct a house. Negotiations on various issues such as compensation were successful.

