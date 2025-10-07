Vedatam by SPJ Group Upgrades to an Air-Conditioned Mall, Ushers in a New Era of Retail in Gurugram

NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 7: Gurugram's leading realty player, SPJ True Realtyy, announces the upgradation of its flagship high-street retail development, Vedatam, into a fully air-conditioned mall. With this milestone, Vedatam sets an unprecedented benchmark in the city's retail and lifestyle ecosystem, bringing together world-class design, comfort, and innovation under one roof.

Situated in Sector 14, Gurugram, Vedatam is envisioned as the first organised commercial hub in this part of the city, and a pioneering model of integrated retail and lifestyle. Spread across 4.15 acres and meticulously planned for phased development over three years, Vedatam will feature 400+ premium commercial units alongside approximately 140 exclusive residences, weaving together retail vibrancy and community living.

Sector 14 and its adjoining areas are home to a largely affluent demographic profile with high disposable incomes and a strong appetite for premium products and lifestyle experiences. Yet, the neighbourhood has remained largely untapped by organized retail. Vedatam seeks to fill this gap, introducing the first organized retail ecosystem in the region and setting a new standard for neighbourhood shopping destinations.

The project is centrally positioned to serve 11 adjoining sectors, including 8, 12, 14, 15, 16, 17, 22, and 23, and is designed around a curated retail, F&B, and entertainment mix. Its architecture and planning ensure seamless circulation across three levels of retail: Lower Ground, Upper Ground, and First Floor, each offering high brand visibility and an elevated shopping experience. The second floor is dedicated to gourmet indulgence with fine dining, multi-cuisine concepts and a grand food court. The third floor introduces Sector 14's only PVR-operated multiplex, complemented by a family entertainment centre and breweries.

Pankaj Jain, Founder and CMD, SPJ Group, said, "Vedatam's transformation into a fully air-conditioned mall is not just an upgradeit is a statement of intent. It reflects our belief in creating destinations that are immersive, aspirational, and future-ready. Locations like Sector 14, densely populated yet untapped in organized retail, hold immense potential. With Vedatam, we are bridging this gap by introducing a destination that combines premium retail, curated F&B, and entertainment. It embodies the spirit of modern Gurugram: dynamic, connected, and progressive, and is set to stand as a landmark of this vision for years to come."

With over 1,100 car parking spaces (including a unique three-level parking system), high-speed elevators and escalators, 100% power backup, advanced fire safety, and earthquake-resistant construction, Vedatam is engineered for operational ease and visitor comfort.

With unparalleled connectivity to NH-48, Old Delhi-Gurgaon Road, and the Dwarka Expressway, Vedatam is strategically located just 3 km from HUDA City Centre Metro Station, 5 km from MG Road Metro Station, and 20 minutes from IGI Airport. Its proximity to Cyber City, Udyog Vihar, and Golf Course Extension ensures that Vedatam emerges as both a business and lifestyle nucleus for NCR.

Backed by the legacy and financial strength of the SPJ Group, Vedatam represents a new chapter in Gurugram's storyone that fuses retail brilliance with urban sophistication.

