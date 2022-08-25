Veenu Girdhar founder of Zapdill Technologies Associated with IIT Delhi

Kalpen Shukla, President of IIT Delhi Alumni Association, with Veenu Girdhar, Founder of Zapdill Technologies

New Delhi, August 25: Zapdill Technologies recently showcased and launched their new range of Smart Security Camera at the IIT DELHI ANNUAL ALUMNI MEET 2022. Their brand ZAPLINK in which they are integrating bespoke AI management as per customer requirements. In detail, Veenu Girdhar explained common features like Motion Detection, Two-way communication, Tracking, Automated Emergency alarm etc., which can be customized & managed as per the area in which they are being installed. Also, they are coming up with a few more IOT-based security products like video doorbells, smart locks, smart switches, etc., which are under development and are lined up to be launched in Q4 2022. Special thanks to the President of IIT.

Under the Vision of celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, Mr. Veenu Girdhar said he believes everyone should celebrate “FREEDOM of SECURITY” and utilize the technology at its best with all smart features.

Our ZAPLINK range of Smart Security Cameras will not only secure Households but also factories, small offices, godowns, retail shops, Interior sites, fashion workshops etc., who all need real-time work in progress or tracking at an affordable cost.

ZAPLINK is the registered brand of security products range of ZAPDILL TECHNOLOGIES PVT LTD and is already trusted by Private and Government projects like DMRC, UPRNN etc. All products are manufactured by the highest quality processes and are certified with CE, FCC, ISO and Rohs.

“ZAPDILL’S core business is to integrate customized solutions, install, and seamlessly serve all the security solutions for a wide range of verticals and industries. Serving single-site customers and those with a global multi-site footprint, our local trained & certified team will install a security system to meet your current needs and your future growth plans. We partner with the best equipment manufacturers and developers to ensure what you want to be secured stays secure,” he added.

After initially starting as a System Integration company, demand from our prestigious clients led us to re-establish ourselves as a company that provides complete automated, integrated solutions for nearly every sector imaginable. For Details, connect us veenu[at]zapdilltechnologies.com

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor