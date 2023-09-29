Vega Ventures into Mother and Baby segment with Vega Baby & Mom; Unveils 70+ SKUs Across Baby Grooming, Breastfeeding, and More

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], September 29: Vega, India's number-one Hair Styler Appliance Brand and one of the leading brands in personal and beauty care, is foraying into the mother and baby segment and announces the launch of Vega Baby & Mom. It is an exciting new venture, which marks a significant milestone in Vega's journey, further enriching its extensive product portfolio and reinforcing its position as a trusted household name.

Vega Baby & Mom will offer a diverse range of products designed to meet the unique needs of both mothers and babies. The company is launching 70+ SKUs across various categories, including Breastfeeding supporting products, Feeding Bottles, Nipples, Cleaning and Sterilization, Hygiene, Oral Care, Weaning, Grooming, Laundry Care, Pacifiers, And Teethers.

Sharing his thoughts on this significant expansion, Sandeep Jain, Director, Vega, said, At Vega, our journey has always revolved around embracing life's diverse phases. With the launch of Vega Baby & Mom, we are entering a new segment, aiming to transcend the realm of mere styling and grooming and fortify our core philosophy of care. Parenthood is a remarkable journey filled with love and joyous moments, and as your trusted care partner, we are here to support this beautiful voyage.

Emphasizing Vega’s commitment with this new launch to shared parenting, Ms. Eiti Singhal, Chief Marketing Officer, Vega, said, "Backed by category insights and in-depth consumer immersions, we delved into the nuances and emerging concerns of the baby care and parenting category. Our Vega Baby Care range meticulously prioritises safety, efficacy, and the well-being of little ones and moms and their needs. For instance, Vega Baby & Mom Advanced Manual Breast Pump is equipped with 7-level Pumping Pressure Adjustment ensuring suctions which is pain free and with minimal hand fatigue for a comfortable milk expression by moms.

We know that parenting comes with its unique challenges, and our products are here to simplify and enhance that journey. As a brand, we take pride in being "Curated by parents and loved by babies”.

"As we enter into this big segment, we are excited to create a value chain and to offer new experiences to the end users, shared Parveen Tyagi, Business Head, Vega Baby & Mom.

Known as India's leading grooming and styling brand, Vega has cultivated a legacy of excellence spanning more than two decades and boasts an unparalleled range of 700 SKUs catering across products. Vega has captured the hearts of millions of consumers nationwide, showcasing its broad consumer base and unwavering trust among customers.

Vega, one of India’s leading personal care appliances and beauty care accessories brands, is revolutionizing the industry with its unparalleled range of head-to-toe home grooming and styling products. With a legacy of more than two decades, it has firmly established itself as a household brand, captivating the hearts of millions of consumers nationwide. Committed to innovation and excellence, it has been recognized as India’s No. 1 Hair Styler, Hair Brush, Hair Comb Brand according to research conducted by AZ Research, published in February 2023. Currently, with over 600 SKUs, it offers everything from new-age beard trimmers, body groomers, hair straightener, hair trimmers for women, hair dryer, hair stylers, hair brushes, hair serum, hair combs, facial cleansers, make-up brushes, pedicure-manicure products for women, men and kids. Visit: https://www.vega.co.in/

Vega Baby & Mom backed by the trust of Vega aims to maintain the same trust and credibility that you have placed on all Vega products. Over time we have consciously understood the need to have specifically crafted baby care and hygiene products and have actively managed to craft an extensive range of products. These products vouch to become your care partner in baby grooming, feeding, hygiene, care, oral development and many more aspects of baby and mom care to create a fulfilling “Happy Parenting” journey. We will be the happiest to become your 3 am friend whom you can count on anytime when it comes to baby care. Visit: https://www.vega.co.in/babyandmom

For media inquiries, please contact: Anu Bakshi (Email id - anu.bakshi@vega.co.in)

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SRV Media.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor