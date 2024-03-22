Veggie Delight Going Big in Goa: Expands from 1 to 4 Restaurants in 1 year

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], March 22: The beautiful state of Goa, known for its scenic beaches, pollution-free, vibrant nightlife, seafood & greenery all over, is a haven for tourists from all over the world. However, for Pure Vegetarians, Jains & Vegans visiting this coastal paradise Goa, finding authentic and tasty Pure Vegetarian and Jain food is a serious challenge.

Looking at the food culture, habit & preference in India where more than 50 per cent population are vegetarians, it is obvious that 50 per cent tourists coming to Goa are Pure Vegetarian and Jain. Whereas in Goa availability of non-vegetarian food outlets is so vast that availability of Pure Vegetarian & Jain food is negligible. Considering this situation & in response to the need of Pure Vegetarian and Jain food, a new chain of Pure Vegetarian and Jain restaurants called VEGGIE DELIGHT which is a registered trade mark has been launched in Goa by a business entrepreneur Ramniwas Agarwal, promising to offer an unmatched culinary experience for Pure Vegetarian and Jain food lovers.

Considering the big expansion plan, Agarwal has joined hands by partnering with a similarly enterprising and enthusiastic company Ancient Treasure Hospitality Pvt Ltd having directors Sriram Kane & Manoj Kumar.

VEGGIE DELIGHT, as the name suggests, is a brand that is committed to providing pure vegetarian food to its customers. The brand's mission is to offer a diverse range of Pure Vegetarian and Jain food options to the tourists from all over India & growing number of health-conscious and environmentally aware foreign national who are vegetarian or vegan and also the local population.

The restaurants under the VEGGIE DELIGHT banner is designed to provide an immersive dining experience, where customers can indulge in a range of delicious Pure Vegetarian and Jain dishes that cater to their dietary preferences. The brand aims to create a welcoming and comfortable atmosphere, where customers can unwind and relish the delectable Pure Vegetarian and Jain fare. In addition to the food, these restaurants have a welcoming ambiance, making it the perfect place for families and friends to come together and enjoy a meal. The decor reflects the vibrant culture of Goa, with colorful interiors and comfortable seating options.

The restaurants will offer a wide range of cuisines, including Indian, Chinese, Continental and Italian, all with a Pure Vegetarian and Jain twist. The menu is carefully crafted to cater to the specific dietary requirements of customers who prefer Pure Vegetarian and Jain food

One of the key highlights of VEGGIE DELIGHT is its emphasis on authenticity. Veggie Delight aims to provide a genuine and authentic taste of Vegetarian and Jain food to its customers, using only the freshest and most high-quality ingredients. The chefs at VEGGIE DELIGHT are skilled in preparing a wide variety of Vegetarian and Jain dishes, from regional delicacies to global cuisines. The menu at these restaurants is carefully crafted, keeping in mind the diverse tastes and preferences of the customers. The chefs uses authentic ingredients and cooking techniques to prepare the food, ensuring that every dish is bursting with flavor. From traditional Indian dishes to continental options like pastas and pizzas & even wide range of Chinese cuisine, these restaurants ensure that they serve something for everyone.

One of the biggest challenges faced by Vegetarians and Jains in Goa is the lack of availability of authentic Vegetarian food. VEGGIE DELIGHT intends to address this gap by creating a chain of restaurants that are dedicated to providing high-quality and delicious vegetarian food. The brand's commitment to quality and authenticity is sure to attract a loyal customer base, who are tired of compromising on taste and quality when it comes to vegetarian food.

In conclusion, VEGGIE DELIGHT is a welcome addition to the culinary landscape of Goa. Its focus on providing authentic Pure Vegetarian, Jain & Vegan food, combined with a welcoming and comfortable atmosphere, is surely winning the hearts of all the customers visiting Goa from across India and abroad. The launch of this chain of restaurants is a significant step towards creating a more inclusive dining experience for all food lovers, irrespective of their dietary preferences.

Veggie Delight is having 4 restaurants as of now in Varca, Benaulim, Colva, & Majorda and is having a target of opening at least 10 more restaurants across Goa by 2024 end and is open to all like minded restaurant owners who are willing to join hands. One can contact on veggiedelightgoa@gmail.com. For more information one can visit: www.veggiedelightgoa.com or call 7722001122

