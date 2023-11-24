Vencer Projects Presents RAK Felicity by Vencer: A Luxurious Haven for Homebuyers in Devanahalli

SRV Media

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 24: Vencer Projects, the name synonymous with blending luxury and affordability, is thrilled to unveil its latest masterpiece, RAK Felicity by Vencer, nestled in the picturesque surroundings of Devanahalli, Bengaluru. This remarkable project is set to be inaugurated by the celebrated actor and Vencer Projects' brand ambassador, Shiva Rajkumar, on November 26th, marking the beginning of a new era of real estate opulence while keeping affordability at its core.

Spanning an impressive 15 Acres of total area, RAK Felicity by Vencer offers a range of villa plots starting at just INR 59 lakhs. The first phase introduces meticulously planned 1200 square feet plots, setting the stage for homeowners to create their dream residences. With prices starting at INR 4955 per square foot, RAK Felicity by Vencer presents an unprecedented opportunity for those seeking a luxurious lifestyle without straining their budgets.

The upcoming launch event on November 26th will witness the presence of esteemed dignitaries, including Harsha Kancharla, Diwakar Narasimhan, D Brahmanandam, and J Ramanjeneyulu, who will join hands with Shiva Rajkumar to celebrate this landmark achievement by Vencer Projects.

As the brand ambassador for Vencer Projects, Shiva Rajkumar has praised the company's unwavering commitment to crafting living spaces that align seamlessly with individuals' desires and preferences. RAK Felicity by Vencer stands as a testament to this commitment, offering a serene villa plot community surrounded by the enchanting beauty of nature and an array of delightful amenities.

Phase I of RAK Felicity by Vencer encompasses 296 residential plots spread over 15 acres of prime land with exclusive club house and 30+ Amenities. Beyond the project's boundaries, residents will find themselves in the midst of an upscale neighbourhood with access to some of the city's finest schools, colleges, and hospitals. Additionally, with shopping malls, restaurants, and healthcare facilities in close proximity, RAK Felicity by Vencer ensures a life of convenience.

RAK Felicity by Vencer boasts a strategic location, situated along STRR (Satellite Town Ring Road), offering effortless connectivity to all corners of Bangalore. Furthermore, the project is a mere 10-minute drive from the Bengaluru International Airport, enhancing its allure as a premier residential destination.

A spokesperson for Vencer Projects commented on the upcoming launch of RAK Felicity by Vencer, stating, "RAK Felicity by Vencer is a testament to Vencer's unwavering commitment to providing our buyers with the space they desire at a price that is well within their reach. We specialise in offering premium spaces in prime locations at the most competitive prices, and we are thrilled to extend our 'perfect space at the perfect price' ethos to Devanahalli. With its proximity to IT parks, the airport, educational institutions, and entertainment hubs, this location presents an exceptional opportunity to build a vibrant lifestyle."

RAK Felicity by Vencer offers a diverse range of amenities catering to all aspects of modern living. From a kid's play area and jogging track to a yoga deck and senior citizen haven, this community ensures there's something for everyone. The presence of 24/7 CCTV surveillance, underground recharging facilities, and a cycling track underscores the project's commitment to residents' security and convenience.

Vencer Projects guarantees complete transparency and adherence to Vaastu principles in all legal aspects of the Felicity project, providing customers with the peace of mind they deserve regarding their investments. The project is also thoughtfully designed to incorporate open green spaces, promoting a healthy and sustainable lifestyle.

A notable feature of RAK Felicity by Vencer is the provision of ready-to-build villa plots, sparing homeowners the hassle of acquiring permissions and preparing the land. With well-defined plots and essential infrastructure in place, residents can promptly embark on the construction of their dream homes, minimising delays and ensuring a seamless building process.

In addition to its exceptional amenities and features, RAK Felicity's prime location is a significant advantage. Residents enjoy easy access to major transportation hubs, prestigious educational institutions, quality healthcare facilities, vibrant shopping centres, and recreational spots. This ensures an enriched quality of life and a sense of belonging to a thriving community.

The upcoming launch of RAK Felicity by Vencer has sparked immense interest among prospective homebuyers and investors seeking the perfect amalgamation of luxury and affordability in Devanahalli. Guided by its core principles, Vencer Projects continues to create spaces that cater to the diverse needs of individuals while upholding the promise of delivering the perfect living experience at the perfect price. For those aspiring to reside in a tranquil yet well-connected environment, RAK Felicity by Vencer emerges as the ideal choice.

