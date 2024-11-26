Vennela Kishore, Monika Chauhan and Kamal Kamaraju starrer family thriller ‘Osey Arundhati’ Teaser Unveiled

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 26: ‘Osey Arundhati’ is a film starring Vennela Kishore, Monika Chauhan and Kamal Kamaraju in the lead roles. Directed by Vikrant Kumar and produced by Pranay Reddy Gudur under the banner of Padma Narayana Productions, the film has completed its shooting and post-production work and is now ready for release. In this regard, the makers released the movie teaser on Monday.

If you watch the teaser, the married heroine murders her spouse in surprising circumstances. It is believed that she attempts to conceal the body and flee. While hunting for the body, the cops apprehend a drunk and a few suspicious people. The film was created as a family comedy thriller. The teaser heightens curiosity in the film even more. If you want to discover what turns the plot has taken and why the heroine killed her spouse? you must watch the film.

Guduru Pranay Reddy, film producer, stated, “I am delighted to be producing the family comedy thriller ‘Osey Arundhati’ starring Kamal Kamaraju, Vennela Kishore, and Monika. The film’s shooting and post-production have been completed, and it is ready for release. “We will announce the film’s release date soon.”

Film director Vikrant Kumar said, “Arundhati, from a middle-class family in Hyderabad, is responsible for her child and domestic chores. She had wanted to do Satyanarayana Swamy Vratham. Unexpectedly, Arundhati encounters a dilemma. ‘Osey Arundhati’ tells the story of how she overcomes her problems and protects her family’s honour. This is a film that mostly focuses on comedy with thrilling elements. A film that should be watched with the entire family. “We will bring the film to the audience soon,” he promised.

Actors:

Vennela Kishore, Monika Chauhan, Kamal Kamaraju, Prithviraj, Chitram Sreenu, Ariana Glory, Sunita Manohar, Tarzan, etc.

Technical Team:

Producer- Pranay Reddy Gudur

Pranay Reddy Gudur Director- Vikrant Kumar

Vikrant Kumar Cinematography- Sai Chaitanya Mateti

Sai Chaitanya Mateti Music- Sunil Kashyap

Sunil Kashyap Editor- Marthand K. Venkatesh

Marthand K. Venkatesh Executive Producer- Venkat Maddirala

Venkat Maddirala Line Producer- N. Muralidhar Rao

N. Muralidhar Rao Production Controller- Vasu

