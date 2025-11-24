Venus Safety & Health champions academic engagement to empower next-gen professionals

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 24: Venus Safety & Health Pvt. Ltd. hosted a cohort of 30 students from the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), Mumbai, for an industry immersion at its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility.

As part of the visit, students were introduced to Venus Safety's four-decade journey from a small proprietary concern to one of India's leading PPE innovators. The group explored the company's extensive range of respiratory protection products and gained exposure to the research, design, and engineering processes involved in creating globally certified safety solutions.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Mahesh Kudav, Chairman and Managing Director, Venus Safety & Health Pvt. Ltd., said, "Engaging with young designers and technologists is an important step in bridging the gap between product innovation and user-centric thinking. Visits like these help students understand the science, engineering discipline, and rigorous testing that go into making trusted PPE. It is essential for the next generation to see how design and safety intersect in real-world manufacturing environments."

The students toured Venus Safety's in-house testing laboratories, R&D units, and large-scale production lines, where they observed how advanced materials, stringent quality systems, and patented technologies come together to create high-performance PPE. The interaction also highlighted the crucial role of innovation, compliance, and manufacturing excellence in the safety industry.

A pioneering technocrat, Mr. Kudav has driven Venus Safety's rise through world-class R&D, patented product developments, and contributions to national and international respiratory protection standards, positioning the brand as a global leader in safety innovation.

The visit provided students with valuable exposure to PPE technology, industrial design insights, and end-to-end manufacturing workflows, strengthening academic-industry understanding in the field of safety and technical textiles.

About Venus Safety

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Navi Mumbai, VENUS Safety & Health Pvt. Ltd. is a leading global manufacturer of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) with exports to over 32 countries. An ISO 9001:2015-certified company, VENUS operates seven advanced facilities producing 1.5 million units daily, powered by a 900+ strong workforce, 75% of whom are women. With a portfolio spanning occupational safety, healthcare, and air filtration, and innovations like the Stay Cool Butterfly Vent Valve and Twist N Click filter system, VENUS is recognized for its quality, reliability, and contribution to global safety standards through collaborations with IITs, DRDO, BIS, and ISO.

