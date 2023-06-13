Vertoz (NSE: VERTOZ) acquires minority stake in Cheerio, Expanding its footprint in marketing automation

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 13: Vertoz, a leading Technology Platform Enterprise, which empowers organizations to thrive in today's digital landscape with proprietary new-age technology platforms for Digital Marketing, Advertising, and Monetization.

Vertoz Advertising Ltd has announced the acquisition of a 1.82 per cent share in Cheerio, a prominent marketing automation technology software provider based in India. With a strategic investment, Vertoz aims to capitalize on the synergies between the two companies and expand its position in the fast-evolving marketing & advertising technology industry.

Vertoz's drive for innovation and its commitment to offering clients cutting-edge marketing & advertising solutions are demonstrated by this strategic investment. Cheerio's marketing automation technology for businesses across the spectrum perfectly complement Vertoz's goal of delivering data-driven, targeted campaigns which generate the best outcomes for digital marketers and companies alike.

Hiren Shah, the Whole-time Director of Vertoz, commented on the investment by saying, "We are thrilled to announce our investment in Cheerio. This partnership allows us to further enhance our capabilities in marketing automation and strengthens our position as a leader in the marketing and advertising technology space. We see tremendous potential in Cheerio's technology and their team's expertise, and we are excited to explore new opportunities together."

Vertoz will have access to Cheerio's superior marketing automation technologies as part of the investment, allowing the company to optimize its advertising campaigns, increase consumer segmentation, and provide personalized content at a scale across multiple channels. With higher engagement, conversion rates, and returns on investment for its clients, Vertoz will be better able to deliver highly targeted advertisements.

Commenting on the Investment, Nishant and Avinash, Founders of Cheerio, said, "It gives us great pleasure to be collaborating with Vertoz. This investment gives new opportunities for growth and innovation in addition to validating the power of our marketing automation platform. We are convinced that by fusing Vertoz's marketing and advertising technology expertise with our marketing automation tools and utilising their vast agency network, we can offer unmatched value to our clients and completely transform the market. We are also very excited about our vision of bringing the same focus to ROI in messaging tech as has been the status quo in adtech with Vertoz's help."

The Indian advertising industry is rapidly transitioning to the digital age, and organizations are increasingly searching for tech-based solutions to maximize their marketing initiatives. With Vertoz's broad marketing and advertising infrastructure and Cheerio's capabilities, the two businesses will be able to provide comprehensive solutions that meet the changing needs of advertisers in the Indian market.

Vertoz (NSEI: VERTOZ) empowers organizations to thrive in today's digital landscape with proprietary new-age technology platforms for Digital Marketing, Advertising, and Monetization. Vertoz platforms cater to businesses, digital marketers, advertising agencies, digital publishers, and other technology companies. Our Key Platforms include IngeniousPlex, IncrementX, Adzurite & AdMozart.

Cheerio is a marketing automation technology services provider specializing in delivering communications across messaging channels such as email, sms and whatsapp. With its comprehensive suite of multi-channel advertising tools, Cheerio empowers businesses to optimize their marketing efforts, improve customer targeting, and drive growth. The company's expertise in marketing automation makes it a valuable player in the evolving marketing technology landscape.

