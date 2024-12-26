Vervotech Announces Travel Connections 2025

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], December 26: What if collaboration, not competition, holds the key to the travel industry's future? Vervotech, a leading innovator in travel technology, in association with TravClan, a fast growing B2B travel platform, are turning this vision into reality with Travel Connections 2025, a groundbreaking, invite-only travel tech event.

Travel Connections is a platform for meaningful dialogue and connections to empower CEOs, founders, and entrepreneurs to shape the future of travel together in the Golden Era of Travel. An era where the travel industry is thrivingpowered by cutting-edge technology, bold collaboration, and visionary leadership.

Travel Connections 2025

Scheduled to be held on February 18, 2025, unlike other conferences or events, Travel Connections 2025 offers something truly different:

Global Leaders: Confirmed Speakers include Bhanu Chopra, Founder & CEO of RateGain; Andrew Boocock, Vice President of HBX Group; and Mohammed Malik, CIO at WebBeds.

An Elite Guest List: Confirmed participation from over 100 CEOs and founders.

Networking Made Easy: Attendees gain early access to Vervotech's exclusive networking portal on January 15, 2025, to set up meetings and maximize their connections.

Celebration and Collaboration: The day will close with a lively dinner and wine party, hosted by TravClan, combining business with celebration.

"Travel is at a tipping point," said a joint statement from Vervotech and TravClan. "We have an opportunity to unlock exponential growth, if we work together. Travel Connections 2025 is a platform where leaders and entrepreneurs from the travel industry can come together to collaborate, innovate, and make the most of this golden age."

The event will feature a series of panel discussions, networking sessions, and deep dives into the latest technological breakthroughs, all focused on the opportunities and challenges facing the travel industry in the next decade.

To be part of the future of travel, request an invitation by writing to us at travelconnections@vervotech.com.

or visit https://vervotech.com/travelconnections-2025

