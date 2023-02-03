Vibhas Sen awarded with Indira Diversity Award 2023

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 3: Indira Group of Institutes, the country’s leading center of academic excellence in the field of Management and IT Education with the purpose of fulfilling the industry requirements through holistic development of the future performers, recently acknowledged the indomitable spirit of many such brave warriors who never give up or lose courage by conferring the “Indira Diversity Awards 2023“, at the Indira National School Campus, Pune.

The Award ceremony was the testimony of an effort to recognize the differently abled Heroes from all sectors who have reached the pinnacle of success without letting their challenges weigh them down. In fact, they have paved the way for new beginnings, so they are considered “extraordinary achievers”. The awards ceremony was a charming event with dynamic awardees, excellent speakers, and a live performance of B Praak and Classical Fusion and war performance. Also, a philanthropic activity aims to empower and accelerate the pace of impact for the leaders and organizations within the society for social empowerment.

Vibhas Sen, Independent Board Director, Marketer, Sports Diplomat, TEDx Speaker, Paralympian & Emerging Leader of the U.S Dept of State, who was one of the awardees said “We all have the ability, and how we use them is the difference. Yet we are limited not by our ability but by our Vision. Some of them are quietly going about making a real change in the world, some are probably fighting a battle against challenges we know nothing of, and some go about spreading joy and making the greatest impact on lives around them.”

“I Thank, ‘Indira Group of Institutions for recognizing the differently abled professionals across the sector in outstanding achievements. I am honored to be here and delighted on receiving this award. It matters a lot to me. This is a huge appreciation of all the work I’ve done over the years to make sports more approachable and to motivate others. I believe that athletes competing in the Paralympics represent the best of humanity; they push the limits society has set for them while working to become the best athletes they can be. This gives me more motivation to move forward which is brimming with optimism. Also, I have a strong feeling that willpower plays an important role in this process and feels that it inculcates more positivity in me, often we are affected by the circumstances, however, I kept my inner flame burning and moved on the path of self-discovery” he said.

To know more about the Indira Diversity Award and facilitations of real heroes across sectors, kindly visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7EovLtbqhh8&t=7219s

