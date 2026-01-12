Vibrant Gujarat: Reverse buyers-sellers meet generates export inquiries worth Rs 500 crore

Rajkot, Jan 12 The Reverse Buyers-Sellers Meet at Hall No. 1 of the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Exhibition (VGRE) has emerged as one of the event’s biggest attractions, drawing strong international interest and significant business traction.

The meet brought together 53 international buyers from 23 countries and more than 1,800 manufacturers and sellers from across Gujarat, creating a powerful platform for direct global trade.

According to Suvidh Shah, Additional Director General of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), the meet offers local producers a rare opportunity to showcase and sell their products directly in overseas markets, with substantial economic gains expected as a result.

The initiative is jointly organised by the Government of Gujarat’s iNDEXTb, Office of the Industries Commissioner, MSME Department, RAMP, FIEO, CAPEXIL, and the Gujarat Jewellery Promotion and Export Promotion Council (GJPEPC).

The meet focuses on a diverse range of sectors, including handloom, handicrafts, textiles, agri-food, tiles and ceramics, engineering goods, automobiles, and gems & jewellery.

International buyers have arrived from the United States, Canada, Europe, Russia, the Gulf countries, Australia, Africa and Central Asia, alongside 22 domestic buyers exploring sourcing opportunities.

The business response has been robust: more than 2,200 B2B meetings were held over two days, and over 1,000 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed.

Notably, the meet generated export inquiries worth nearly Rs 500 crore, signalling strong global demand for Gujarat’s manufacturing and artisanal products.

The Vibrant Gujarat Summit was launched in 2003 by then Chief Minister Narendra Modi as a strategic response to revitalise Gujarat’s economy after the 2001 earthquake, to position the state as a global investment hub.

What began as a state-focused investor meet soon evolved into one of the world’s most influential economic forums, drawing heads of state, global CEOs, international organisations and industry leaders.

Over the years, the summit has expanded its scope from investment promotion to technology, innovation, sustainability and global partnerships, helping Gujarat accelerate industrialisation, infrastructure growth and its emergence as India’s manufacturing powerhouse.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor