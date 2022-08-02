Vice President Shri. Venkaiah Naidu Lauds the efforts made by Siva Prasad on the Gita

Hyderabad (India), August 2: Vice President, Sh. Venkaiah Naidu lauded the efforts made by Siva Prasad to make it easier to understand Bhagavad gita even to a common person. Mr. Siva Prasad is an IAS officer who studied in NIT Warangal, from Guntur District, Andhra Pradesh and is in Punjab Cadre (Financial Commissioner, Rural Development & Panchayats, Govt of Punjab & Chandigarh) and presented both English and Hindi copies of his book Gita Acharan – A Practitioner’s Perspective, to the Vice President at Uparashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi.

Mr. Siva Prasad explained that this book is a compilation of articles on the Bhagavad Gita. The complex issues presented in the Gita were simplified through these articles. This will help even a beginner and especially youth to under Gita to make their lives joyful. They will be able to handle the stress and tension they face in daily lives.

He said that he was working on this for more than 20 years and the experience gained with people and situations helped him to understand the preaching’s of the Gita. Apart from this he studied western thinking processes and behavioural sciences to supplement his daily experience.

