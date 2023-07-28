Victora Lifts Introduces Infratravel: A new name to the Elevator Industry

PNN

New Delhi [India], July 28: The elevator industry has a new name “Infratravel”. The term covers all vertical and horizontal transportation solutions for any kind of infrastructure. This includes Elevators, Escalators, and Travelators. Drawing inspiration from the progress in the automobile sector, where the term "automobile" covers all means of vehicles, In order to meet the need of India’s rapidly growing real state & Infrastructure sector, Infratravel synergizes elevators, escalators, and travelators under one umbrella. Just as the automobile industry offers diverse transportation options including cars, motorcycles, and other commercial vehicles, Victora Lifts reinvent the mobility of people within infrastructural spaces, giving Infratravel industry a new energy.

The term Infratravel has been coined by Aditya Kumar, Managing Director of Victora Lifts, a premier Infratravel Company, setting new benchmarks for quality, reliability, and innovation. Under his leadership, Victora Lifts is continually pushing boundaries and setting new standards for Infratravel solutions.

Innovation has been at the heart of Victora Lifts since its inception. Their research and development team tirelessly explores and develops state-of-the-art technologies to enhance their offerings. Their solutions are equipped with intelligent features that provide an enhanced user experience, reduce energy consumption, and significantly minimize downtime.

However, Victora Lifts is not just about innovative technologies; their customer-focused approach is another key strength. From initial consultation through to installation and after-sales service, Victora Lifts stands by their customers every step of the way. Their dedicated team ensures that each project is executed with the highest level of professionalism and attention to detail, offering personalized advice and guidance to ensure the best possible solution for every unique requirement.

Victora Lifts is a symbol of reliability, a quality that extends from its products to its services. The company guarantees smooth and uninterrupted performance of its solutions, thanks to Smart Maintenance program. The service teams, equipped with advanced tools, ensure swift troubleshooting and maintenance, thus reducing the possibility of interruptions in service.

In terms of sustainability, Victora Lifts holds an industry-leading position. Their commitment to creating energy-efficient and environmentally-friendly solutions is demonstrated in every project they undertake. From sourcing sustainable materials to utilizing energy-efficient technologies in their products, Victora Lifts ensures that their footprint on the environment is minimal.

The Infratravel concept is a testament to Victora Lifts' commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction, and sustainability. With this, they have positioned themselves at the helm of an exciting and growing industry, offering comprehensive solutions for the dynamic needs of today's infrastructure. Through their relentless pursuit of excellence, Victora Lifts is not just responding to changes in the industry, but actively shaping its future.

By forging ahead with Infratravel, Victora Lifts is taking a leap forward, driving the industry towards a future of efficient and sustainable solutions for vertical and horizontal transportation. In a world where the demand for mobility continues to grow, Infratravel by Victora Lifts is a symbol of innovation, lighting the path towards smarter and more sustainable transportation solutions. As a result, Victora Lifts stands as a premier Infratravel company that constantly redefines industry standards and expectations.

Website Link- https://victoralifts.com/#

Infratravel solutions- https://victoralifts.com/infratravel-solution/

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor