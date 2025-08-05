Victorious Queens of Mrs India International Queen 2025 crowned by Amrita Rao & Ankita Saroha

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 5: The Grand finale of Mrs India International Queen 2025, was one of the most sparkling event, that New Delhi had ever witnessed in recent years. Celebrated as India's most prestigious beauty pageant for married women, the ceremony took place at The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel Delhi, reached a victorious end, as soon as the name winners were announced.

The glamorous ceremony was led by Bollywood celebrity Ms. Amrita Rao, accompanied by Mrs. Ankita Saroha, Director of Mrs India International Queen, who jointly crowned this year's shining stars and honoured them with prize money. The guests of honour comprising of many dignitaries,also bestowed numerous subtitles to deserving candidates among all participants.

Crowning Confidence: The Empowered Women Who Lit Up Mrs India International Queen 2025

Full List of the Crowned Winners of Mrs India International Queen 2025

Category 1- Mrs India International Queen:

* Mrs India International Queen 2025 Winner: Mrs. Kanupriya Mohan Kaushik from Gurgaon (cash prize Rs 1lakh)

* Mrs India International Queen 2025 1st Runner Up: Dr. Apra Attri from Shimla (cash prize Rs 50000)

* Mrs India International Queen 2025 2nd Runner Up: Mrs. Shweta Gandhi from New Zealand (cash prize Rs 25000)

Category 2- Classic Mrs India International Queen 2025:

* Classic Mrs India International Queen 2025 Winner: Dr. Ritu Bir (Faridabad) plus cash prize Rs 1lakh

* Classic Mrs India International Queen 2025 1st Runner Up: Dr. Sarita Naik (Mumbai) plus cash prize Rs 50000

* Classic Mrs India International Queen 2025 2nd Runner Up: Mrs. Sonal Sanjay Desai (Surat) plus cash prize Rs 25000

* Orane International Janakpuri was the official Makeup Sponsor for the show.

Apart from major title winners, an array of 80+ subtitle awards, turned each participant into a true champion. Here is the complete list of proud subtitle winners for Mrs India International Queen 2025:

1. Mrs India Popularity Queen 2025 & Mrs India Glowing 2025: Dr. Deepika

* Mrs India Gorgeous 2025: Dr. Surabhi Vashistha

* Mrs India Goodness Ambassador 2025: Dr. Sarita Naik

* Mrs India Fashion Icon 2025 & Mrs India Best Ramp Walk 2025: Lt Col (Dr) Kamalpreet Saggi

* Mrs India Congeniality 2025: Dejianlungliu AK Sarah

* Mrs India Vivacious 2025: Shefali Rajpal

* Mrs India Glamorous 2025: Archana Kumari

* Mrs India Most Talented 2025: Kritika Mahajan

* Mrs India Elegant 2025: Gursharanjit Kaur Aulakh

* Mrs India Mesmerizing 2025: Bindu Bhatia

* Mrs India Ravishing 2025: Dr. Ravuri Shalini

* Mrs India Sensational 2025: Ansu Kumari

* Mrs India Alluring 2025: Arti Maheshwari

* Mrs India Fabulous 2025: Ashu Verma Chaubey

* Mrs India Brilliant 2025: Dr. Ravikanta Negi

* Mrs India Courageous 2025: Neetu Singh (Lucknow)

* Mrs India Inspiring 2025: Jayashree Ghogre

* Mrs India Diligent 2025: Dr. Ritu Bir

* Mrs India Adorable 2025: Dr. Apra Attri

* Mrs India Intelligent 2025: Naga Saujanya Yelisetty

* Mrs India Perfectionist 2025: Kanupriya Mohan Kaushik

* Mrs India Renaissance 2025: Pallavi Sinha

* Mrs India Tenacious 2025: Shalini Sharma

* Mrs India Charming 2025: Sangeeta Rani Dey

* Mrs India Charismatic 2025: Shweta Gandhi

* Mrs India Compassionate 2025: Nidhi Pathania

* Mrs India Graceful 2025: Koyel Giri

* Mrs India Idealistic 2025: Sonal Sanjay Desai

* Mrs India Encouraging 2025: Pushpanjali. B

* Mrs India Stunning 2025: Puja Singh

* Mrs India Impressive 2025: Sangita Chatterji Chanda

* Mrs India Spectacular 2025: Nilima SSethia

* Mrs India Scintillating 2025: Neelima Singh

* Mrs India Dynamic 2025: Sruthy K Das

* Mrs India Fascinating 2025: Payal Jain

* Mrs India Admiring 2025: Poonam Kumari

* Mrs India Benevolent 2025: Ruksana Hussian

* Mrs India Chivalrous 2025: Dr. Puja Kumari Thakur

* Mrs India Stylish 2025: Jayeeta Sinha

* Mrs India Beautiful 2025: Shivangi Singhal

* Mrs India Exquisite 2025: Nidhi Mishra

* Mrs India Valorous 2025: Meenu Kohli

* Mrs India Audacious 2025: Priya Saxena

* Mrs India Dazzling 2025: Neetu Singh (Mumbai)

* Mrs India Beguiling 2025: Neena Bhardwaj

* Mrs India Sparkling 2025: Dhwani Macwan

* Mrs India Classy 2025: Dimple

* Mrs India Magnetic 2025: Madhumita Ray

* Mrs India Magnificent 2025: Manasi Dasmohapatra

* Mrs India Radiant 2025: Anindita

* Mrs India Breathtaking 2025: Prachi Singh

* Mrs India Regal 2025: Anitha Prasad

* Mrs India Most Presentable 2025: Bhavana Shukla

* Mrs India Exotic Beauty 2025: Anju Verma

* Mrs India Timeless Beauty 2025: Aanchal Jain

* Mrs India Captivating 2025: Anusha

* Mrs India Majestic 2025: Dr. Shefali Dave Verma

* Mrs India Resilient 2025: Anupama

* Mrs India Bold 2025: Aruna

* Mrs India Glorious 2025: Amrit Malhotra

* Mrs India Enchanting 2025: Dr. Ruchika Yadav

* Mrs India Vibrant 2025: Archana Upadhyaya

* Mrs India Courteous 2025: Archana

* Mrs India Magical 2025: Swati Bhatt

* Mrs India Serene 2025: Kuntala Dutta

* Mrs India Smiling Beauty 2025: Ruchika Garg

* Mrs India Gracious 2025: Kiran Sandhu

* Mrs India Passionate 2025: Renuka

* Mrs India Unique 2025: Shwetali Sakode

* Mrs India Wise 2025: Soni Kumari

* Mrs India Intellectual 2025: Sujata Maji

* Mrs India Visionary 2025: Ripal Patel

* Mrs India Empowered 2025: Uma Mittal

* Mrs India Confident 2025: Surinder Pal Kaur

* Mrs India Ambitious 2025: Kavya

* Mrs India Motivating 2025: Jaba Roy

* Mrs India Impactful 2025: Meenakshi Madhurya

* Mrs India Iconic 2025: Dr. Surabhi Singh

* Mrs India Limitless Beauty 2025: Rakhi Negi

* Mrs India Mindful 2025: Dr. Susheela Chaurasia

* Mrs India Achiever 2025: Ancy Verghese

* Mrs India Changemaker 2025: Dr. Vartika Singh

* Mrs India Generous 2025: Mamata Prakash Nagrale

