Victress Beauty Academy, The pioneers in Semi-Permanent Makeup announces training programs nationally

Victress Beauty Academy, the pioneers in semi-permanent makeup now announces training programs in Hyderabad, Mumbai, New Delhi, and Indore.

The academy offers hands-on training, global techniques, and treatment in semi-permanent makeup applications. The Hyderabad batch will be held from 9th to 14th November 2022, the Mumbai batch from 23rd to 28th November 2022, New Delhi from 10th to 15th December 2022, and Indore on 20th and 21st December 2022.

The courses will be conducted by Victress Beauty Academy's expert technicians Abhishek, Minal and Khushboo. Some of the bespoke techniques that Victress Beauty Academy include microblading, microshading, combination brows, ombre powder brows, lip blush, and lip correction.

Announcing the courses, Raman Chohan, a Global master in permanent makeup from Canada and founder of Victress Beauty Academy said "We are delighted to conduct our 2022 training programs in Hyderabad, Mumbai, New Delhi and Indore. We find these markets hold huge potential for semi-permanent makeup applications. We will soon foray into other regions too in a phased manner. While in many parts of the western world the segment has already witnessed rapid expansion, it is still in its nascent stage in India. It is our mission to provide the best training and treatments at par with international standards".

Semi-Permanent Makeup, also popularly called cosmetic tattooing, or micropigmentation is one of the fastest-growing specialties in the beauty industry worldwide. It is a process of implementing pigment into the papillary layer of the dermis that produces long-lasting and natural-looking results. This treatment is the way of the future for flawless looks. With greater awareness in brows over the years, the eyebrow-tattooing technique has grown exponentially over the globe.

Now with increased interest in full lips, the demand for semi-permanent lip coloring is also witnessing steady growth. Most micropigmentation applications take a couple of hours and treatments usually last for a couple of years with regular touch-ups.

For those who are fed up drawing a full set of brows, every day micropigmentation for eyebrows is an ideal solution.

Microblading, is a form of natural-looking, semi-permanent tattoo artistry that is perfect for reconstructing, defining, extending, or filling in over-plucked or sparse eyebrows. Ombre Powder Brows are one of the most sought styles of semi-permanent makeup. This style will offer beautiful brows that have the appearance of makeup. The results of this technique are powdery with a faded front and a crisp tail resembling the look of makeup.

With the micopigmentation of lips, you can enhance the beauty of the natural lip color, give it a fuller look and make it more expressive. Lip Blush can enhance the beauty of natural lip color, correct asymmetry, and add fullness and definition. With the help of this treatment, it is possible to correct the fading color of lips that is always associated with aging. Lip Correction is a procedure that can help lighten the colour of a person's lips. Darkening of the lips can often be the result of Hyperpigmentation. All the procedures look very natural, just enough to enhance your natural looks and give you much-needed confidence.

Over the years we have seen a great demand for permanent makeup (PMU) applications in the Indian market, thanks to the changing lifestyle and trends. It is predicted that by the year 2023 PMU segment will grow exponentially in India and will dominate a larger slice of the global market.

