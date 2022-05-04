Video shopping app jooli grows to over 100 channels in India

jooli reports continued rapid growth of its intuitive, AI-driven video shopping app. The app has now expanded its offering to over 100 channels in India. Prashant Sharma, Managing Director of jooli India, credits the team's performance in particular for the success: "The development in the Indian market is well above our expectations. Our employees have done a fantastic job and achieved outstanding results. And we have many more ideas for new channels."

jooli's performance has also improved. A complete redesign of the app with simplified user guidance proved to be a major driver. The improved usability and the new design were extensively tested in advance by focus groups. Aykut Cevik, Chief Technology Officer of GmbH: "The relaunch has definitely paid off. The app's click-through rate, i.e, the percentage of videos where the link to the channel's store is actually clicked, has since increased by more than 50 per cent, both in India and Germany."

jooli is also pushing ahead with its growth course outside its current markets of Germany and India. The app went live in Italy with six channels on May 1 and the launch of a version for the US market with ten channels, which is still planned for May 2022, is also right on schedule.

jooli was first launched in Germany in April 2021. By the end of April 2022, the app, which focuses on moving images and entertainment, had more than 335,000 users and 2.2 million videos played in Germany and India.

