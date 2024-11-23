Vietnamese Masterpiece A Fragile Flower to Premiere at IFFI Goa 2024

Goa [India], November 23: The much-anticipated Vietnamese film A Fragile Flower is set to dazzle audiences at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2024 in Goa. Directed by the renowned Mai Thu Huyen, the film promises to take viewers on an emotional journey of resilience, empowerment, and human connection. As one of the standout entries in IFFI's competition section, A Fragile Flower will have its Indian premiere on November 26, 2024, showcasing the indomitable human spirit through breathtaking storytelling and unforgettable performances.

A Cinematic Bridge Between Vietnam and India

Endorsed by the Consulate General of Vietnam, A Fragile Flower is not only a cinematic triumph but also a powerful symbol of cultural diplomacy. The screening of this Vietnamese gem at IFFI underscores a deeper connection between India and Vietnam, enhancing bilateral ties through the universal language of cinema. As Indian audiences experience the artistic and emotional depth of Vietnamese filmmaking, the film is poised to strengthen cultural understanding between the two nations.

A Riveting Story of Strength and Spirit

Already the recipient of 16 international awards, A Fragile Flower tells the story of a young woman who, much like a delicate flower blooming in harsh conditions, overcomes life's toughest challenges. The film explores themes of identity, resilience, and the balance between vulnerability and strength, weaving a rich narrative that speaks to the core of human experience.

A Cross-Cultural Cinematic Journey

Adding to its allure, the film features enchanting music in both Vietnamese and Hindi, making it a unique cross-cultural experience for viewers. With melodious tracks that enhance the storytelling, A Fragile Flower goes beyond being a visual treat—it becomes a cultural bridge, connecting Vietnam and India in a harmonious exchange of art and emotions.

Mai Thu Huyen’s Vision for Global Audiences

Director Mai Thu Huyen expressed her pride in the film's inclusion at IFFI: “It's a dream come true to showcase A Fragile Flower at such a prestigious platform. IFFI is celebrated for bringing world cinema to India, and I am honored to share this emotional journey with audiences who appreciate the beauty and resilience of the human spirit.”

ABK Media and Entity One Media at the Helm of Promotion

In India, the film's promotion and screening at IFFI 2024 is being handled by ABK Media, in partnership with Entity One Media Private Limited. These two industry leaders are working tirelessly to ensure that A Fragile Flower captures the hearts of Indian cinephiles. From exclusive screenings to widespread promotional campaigns, ABK Media and Entity One Media are committed to making this Vietnamese masterpiece one of the most talked-about films at the festival.

Aruna Chakraborty, Director of ABK Media, shared her excitement: “We are truly honored to be part of this cultural exchange between Vietnam and India. A Fragile Flower is a film that touches the core of human emotions, and we are thrilled to bring such a heartfelt story to Indian audiences. It's an opportunity to showcase not just a film, but the rich cinematic artistry of Vietnam. Our team at ABK Media is fully committed to making this premiere a grand success at IFFI, Goa.”

IFFI 2024 – A Platform for World-Class Cinema

IFFI, one of Asia's oldest and most prestigious film festivals, is known for drawing filmmakers, critics, and film lovers from around the world. The inclusion of A Fragile Flower in its competition lineup, vying for the coveted Golden Peacock Award, cements its position as one of the highlights of the festival. The film will soon be released in theaters across India in December 2024, offering Indian audiences the chance to witness this extraordinary cinematic experience.

As A Fragile Flower makes its grand debut at IFFI, it not only celebrates Vietnamese culture but also deepens the connection between Vietnam and India—proving that cinema, like a delicate flower, can bloom beautifully across borders.

