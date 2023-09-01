Vijay Venkat Raghavan N. joins the board of St. Jude India Childcare Centres

PRNewswire

London [UK], September 1: Hakluyt, the global strategic advisory firm for businesses and investors, has announced that Vijay Venkat Raghavan N., a partner in its Mumbai office who leads the firm's business in India, has joined the board of directors of St. Jude India ChildCare Centres (St. Judes).

Founded in 2006 and active in eleven major Indian cities, St. Judes is a charity which provides accommodation and holistic support to families with children undergoing treatment for cancer. The charity's services enable families to travel from remote parts of the country to access life-changing treatment for their children, as well as benefit from the nutrition, education and counselling facilities offered at the centres.

Hakluyt has been a supporter of St. Judes, particularly its centres in Jaipur and Chennai, since 2011 — and the centre in Chennai is named after Sir John Hanson, father of Mark Hanson, who leads Hakluyt's business in the Asia-Pacific region.

Commenting on his appointment, Vijay said: "St. Judes is an incredible organisation, and I have long admired its crucial work. It's an honour to have been appointed to the board, and to be able to play a role in helping further the charity's reach and impact."

Mark Hanson added: "We are really proud of Hakluyt's long-standing association with St. Judes. I am delighted to see Vijay join their board as they continue to make a vital contribution to the lives of children and families across India who are going through unimaginably difficult times."

Anil Nair, CEO of St. Judes, commented: "We have enjoyed a long and successful partnership with Hakluyt, and we are very grateful for the support the Hakluyt team has provided to St. Judes over many years. Being able to welcome Vijay to our board will further strengthen the ties between our organisations, and I am looking forward to working with him to ensure that the charity continues to reach those who need us most."

Hakluyt is a strategic advisory firm that works with corporate leaders and investors around the world on their most important commercial issues. For more information on the firm, please visit www.hakluytandco.com.

St. Judes provides a 'home away from home' for children undergoing cancer treatment. These children, accompanied by their parents, come from small villages and distant towns where medical treatment for cancer is not available. St. Judes currently operates in 11 cities across India, supporting more than 500 families. For more information on St. Judes, please visit https://www.stjudechild.org.

