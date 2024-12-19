Viksit Bharat Dialogues Bootcamp: Empowering Leaders with Bharat Economic Forum

PNN

New Delhi [India], December 19: India's dream of becoming a Viksit Bharat (Developed India) is not just a governmental initiativeit's a collective mission requiring contributions from individuals, businesses, and leaders across every sector. Stepping up to advance this vision, the Bharat Economic Forum (BEF) proudly announces the Viksit Bharat Dialogues Bootcamp, a transformative 2-day residential event that begins on 15th January 2025 in New Delhi. Following the inaugural session, the bootcamp will be hosted in other major cities across India, enabling diverse participation and fostering continuous growth throughout the year.

This bootcamp isn't just an ordinary leadership development program; it's an opportunity for participants to showcase their leadership, creativity, and innovation while simultaneously contributing to India's socio-economic development. With a focus on skill enhancement, business networking, and personal branding, this initiative empowers participants to become key players in shaping a Viksit Bharat while positioning themselves as influential contributors to the nation's progress.

A Platform to Shape Your Future

The Viksit Bharat Dialogues Bootcamp offers a one-of-a-kind platform for professionals, entrepreneurs, and consultants to highlight their expertise and explore synergies that align with the larger Viksit Bharat Mission. By participating in these dialogues, attendees will not only enhance their skills but also develop a personal and professional brand that sets them apart in their industries.

Comparing the BEF Initiative with Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue

The bootcamp takes inspiration from the Government of India's Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue, which invites emerging leaders from across the country to align their efforts with the Viksit Bharat Mission. Similarly, the BEF's Viksit Bharat Dialogues Bootcamp offers a platform for individuals to develop their leadership potential, but with a stronger emphasis on economic empowerment, entrepreneurship, and personal business growth. Participants here actively engage in industry-focused discussions that not only create immediate business opportunities but also build lasting connections in the Bharat Economic Forum network, a hub for current and future leaders driving innovation and change.

What You Gain as a Participant

1. Certificate of Participation & Featured Stories: Every participant will receive a Certificate of Participation, serving as a mark of excellence and contribution to the Viksit Bharat Mission. Beyond this, each participant's journey and insights will be featured as Viksit Bharat Stories on the official BEF Blog, further amplifying their personal brand to a national and international audience.

2. Chance to Win the Viksit Bharat Awards: The best performers during the dialogues will be shortlisted for the prestigious Viksit Bharat Awards, presented at the BEF Annual Summit and other key ceremonies throughout the year. These awards recognize outstanding achievements in leadership, creativity, innovation, entrepreneurship, and investment skills across various industries critical to India's development. This is not just an accolade but a career-defining milestone, celebrating participants as torchbearers of India's progress.

3. Influence Through Recorded Dialogues: Each Viksit Bharat Dialogue session during the bootcamp is recorded and shared with the exclusive BEF network, comprising some of India's most influential decision-makers and thought leaders. These sessions not only showcase participants' expertise but also create a lasting impact on the future leaders who are part of the Viksit Bharat Mission.

4. Business Development & Networking

Participants will have unparalleled opportunities to:

- Network with professionals, entrepreneurs, and consultants from diverse industries.

- Establish strategic partnerships that lead to new business opportunities.

- Leverage the BEF's exclusive network to connect with leaders who can open doors to new markets and collaborations.

5. Skill Development: The bootcamp includes expert-led workshops on leadership, business strategies, and innovative thinking. Participants will gain actionable insights to enhance their skills and unlock new opportunities for economic growth.

Bootcamp Details & Pricing

The Viksit Bharat Dialogues Bootcamp is designed to be accessible yet exclusive, offering exceptional value for participants.

Fee Structure:

-Profile Evaluation Fee: Rs5100

This ensures a thorough assessment of participants to create a tailored experience.

- Registration Fee (for approved participants): Rs55,000

Includes:

-Two days of luxurious accommodation.

- A 60-minute personal podcast session, highlighting your expertise and personal journey.

- Participation in two 60-minute group podcasts, providing a collaborative platform to exchange ideas and solutions.

- Access to exclusive networking events with industry leaders.

- Story highlights featured in Viksit Bharat Stories by BEF

- Increased chances of getting shortlisted for Viksit Bharat Awards

- Exclusive invitation for joining BEF Super100 Group

A Vision for Human-Centered Development

The Viksit Bharat Dialogues Bootcamp goes beyond individual growth. It is rooted in the belief that human-centered development is the key to realizing the dream of a Viksit Bharat. By empowering individuals with the right skills, connections, and opportunities, this initiative creates a ripple effect that strengthens communities and contributes to national progress.

Bharat Economic Forum understands that when individuals thrive economically and professionally, they bring innovative solutions to the challenges faced by India today. By attending the bootcamp, participants actively become part of a movement that aligns personal growth with the nation's vision for development.

Why This Bootcamp is Perfect for You

Whether you're an entrepreneur seeking to scale your business, a business consultant aiming to expand your client base, or a professional looking to build a personal brand, the Viksit Bharat Dialogues Bootcamp offers an unmatched platform to achieve your goals.

Here's why you should attend:

- Showcase your expertise to influential leaders in the BEF network.

- Strengthen your personal brand with podcast recordings and blog features.

- Collaborate with like-minded individuals to create real-world solutions that align with the Viksit Bharat Mission.

- Gain recognition through the Viksit Bharat Awards, celebrating exceptional performance in leadership, creativity, and entrepreneurship.

Take the First Step Towards a Viksit Bharat

The Viksit Bharat Dialogues Bootcamp is more than an eventit's a movement that brings together the brightest minds to contribute to India's development. It's your chance to grow as a leader, build your business, and leave a lasting legacy.

Don't miss this transformative opportunity. Apply now and join us at the bootcamp starting from January 15th, 2025, in New Delhi!

For more information and to apply, visit www.bharateconomicforum.org.

