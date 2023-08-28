Vineet Gupta Jamboree MD talks about navigating exam anxiety, stress, and student mental health

In modern education, the pursuit of academic excellence often comes hand in hand with mounting pressures and mental health challenges. As students strive to excel, they grapple with exam anxiety and stress, which can significantly impact their overall well-being.

Understanding the Landscape

Vineet Gupta, Jamboree Education Founder and a prominent name in the Indian education sector, emphasises the importance of understanding the situation of exam-related stress. “It’s crucial to recognise that the pressure to perform well in exams can lead to severe anxiety among students,” Gupta says. “As educators, we must create an environment where students can openly discuss their fears and concerns without feeling judged.”

Fostering a Supportive Environment

Creating a supportive environment is pivotal in combating exam anxiety. Students should feel that seeking help is not a sign of weakness but a proactive step towards success. Educational institutions should implement mentorship programs and counselling services. These avenues allow students to express their anxieties and receive guidance from experienced individuals.

Embracing Holistic Learning

The pressure to excel in exams often drives students to rote memorisation rather than holistic learning. Gupta advocates for a different approach, “Education should focus on nurturing critical thinking, problem-solving, and a genuine understanding of the subject matter. Students’ confidence grows when they grasp concepts instead of memorising facts, reducing the anxiety associated with exams.”

Mindfulness and Stress Management

Integrating mindfulness practices and stress management techniques into the curriculum can be transformative in the quest to alleviate exam-related stress. It becomes essential that teaching students how to manage their stress equips them with the necessary life skills.Yoga, meditation and breathing exercises help students stay calm and centred during challenging times. Mindfulness techniques also improve academic performance and contribute to overall mental well-being.

A recent study, spearheaded by Dr. R. M. Anjana, Vice-President of the Madras Diabetes Research Foundation in collaboration with the Delhi-based Health Related Information Dissemination Amongst Youth (India) and the AIIMS, New Delhi, has indicated that yoga, renowned for enhancing flexibility, balance, strength, and cardiovascular health, possesses the potential to reduce anxiety, enhance concentration and memory, and elevate overall academic performance.

Redefining Success

In a society that often equates success with high grades, success is often solely tied to exam results. It creates a different burden with exam anxiety and fear of failure, even leading to increasing cases of suicides.

Renowned institutions such as IIT Delhi are revising their evaluation approach, as they have eliminated a series of mid-semester exams. According to Director Rangan Bannerjee, this decision has been made to alleviate the stress experienced by students. The institution’s adjustment to the evaluation system follows a series of tragic suicides in different institutions nationwide, sparking discussions about the demanding and intense curriculum and rigid study timetable. These factors have been noted to affect the overall mental well-being of the students adversely.

“It’s about personal growth, resilience, and a willingness to learn from failures that should be given utmost importance,” Vineet Gupta of Jamboree Education suggests, celebrating individual achievements, regardless of conventional measures of success. “When students realise that their worth extends beyond their academic performance, the burden of exam anxiety gradually eases.”

Navigating exam anxiety, stress, and student mental health is an intricate journey that requires educators, parents, and students’ collective efforts. As we strive to redefine success and build resilience, we pave the way for a generation of students who are not only academically accomplished but also mentally strong and well-prepared to face life’s challenges.

