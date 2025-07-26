VinFast Inaugurates Surat Dealership, Strengthens Nationwide EV Network

Surat (Gujarat) [India], July 26: The fast-growing electric vehicle (EV) market in India has been receiving a major footnote as the showroom opening of VinFast India was announced in Surat, Gujarat. This tactical entry highlights the international EV majors’ pledge to design a strong retail footprint and a developed consumer experience environment along the subcontinent.

As the Indian subsidiary of VinFast, one of the leading conglomerates of Vietnam and a pure-elementary NASDAQ-listed EV creator (VFS), the company has set its foot in the Indian retail industry and proved to be a visionary in sustainable transport, geographical diversity, and strategic customer involvement.

The new dealership is ideally located in Piplod, one of the growing commercial areas of Surat and has a total area of 3,000 sq feet, which is marketed by Chandan Car, a highly acclaimed brand with a name in the automobile retail industry in India. This showroom in the country is the initial major contact of the company in the country, and the start of an on-ground approach that greatly specialises in its discipline factor, and in ensuring that it relies mostly in trusted meanings within the country, and a concentration of its products and services to the customer regarding its mobility solution factor in the country. The CEO of VinFast Asia, Mr. Pham Sanh Chau, stated that the VinFast Showroom at Surat, Gujarat, can be regarded as a sign of profound interest in India. Our vision is not only to provide electric vehicles, but also to give the whole ownership experience that resides on quality, trust and service excellence.” This philosophy is to be embedded in all areas of customer experience, including the first contact as well as after-sales services.

The 360-degree product experience at the Surat location established a new standard of the Indian market. The potential customers are welcomed in order to touch upon the future of the premium all-electric SUVs the VF 6 and the VF 7 to feel the new excellence in terms of design, technology and sustainable performance. This place is developed as a complete place to visit by the customers of VinFast, in order to not only obtain the vehicle, but to have an effortless experience when it comes to purchasing the vehicle, as well as extensive after-sales services. The showroom serves with a point of difference in clarity, transparency, and exceptional professionalism from their professionally trained staff and manifested touchpoints.

A limited venue is not the end of the roadmap in India as shaped by VinFast. The company has also mapped out its strategy in opening up a network of 35 dealerships within over 27 cities before the year is over. This growth is a sign of an inner sense of discipline and continuity in the growth strategy of VinFast. Every new dealership will also strengthen the brand and its mission to make clean mobility available in urban and emerging markets, which helps fulfil India’s greater EV adoption ambitions. The strategic people-trust component is evident with a local partner, Chandan Car, as Wilfils has opted to work with established Indian players in the market by trusting the business.

Having realized the value of digital integration into the current automotive landscape, VinFast released pre-bookings on July 15, 2025, of its Sharks electric premium SUVs, the VF 6 and the VF7. The customers will be able to book their targeted model at the showroom and get the vehicle reserved without any hassle on the official site of the company, VinFastAuto.in, with a partially refundable deposit of INR 21000 only. This cross-channel strategy highlights how the brand is committed to offering transparency, elasticity and comfort to the new generation of Indian consumers who demand digital and physical excellence in their experiences.

Behind this wide-ranging retail vision is the manufacturing strength of VinFast. The company has also invested $500 million in its plant located in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, which, upon full operations, will manufacture up to 150,000 vehicles per annum and generate about 3,500 direct jobs. The plant not only carries local capacity but also a stable stocking of the advanced vehicles of VinFast, besides contributing to the generation of employment and skill enhancement in one of India’s important industrial areas. Such concern in operational discipline and sustainable growth makes VinFast one of the participants of the Make-in-India and clean mobility programs.

Vingroup JSC of Vietnam is one of the largest diversified companies in the Asian continent and the biggest multinational company where VinFast is headquartered. VinFast does not just offer electric SUVs as part of its worldwide portfolio, as the company also plans to retail electric scooters and e-buses, with its footprint growing fast enough that other countries, such as Vietnam, India, and the United States, can already be included in the near future. Such an international outlook brings into the operations of the company in India an unparalleled level of ambition, focus and a long-term vision.

The opening of the VinFast India showroom launch in Surat will not only be a ceremony but a commitment statement. Due to the quality of consistency with customer-first discipline and innovation, VinFast is transforming the Indian electric mobility market. With the pace of building infrastructure and growth in demand in EV vehicles, the end-to-end strategy of the company, including local production, countrywide retail network, and digital empowerment, becomes a new generation solution in this industry.

Mr. Pham Sanh Chau reflects that, taking the step towards empowering Indian consumers with the first EVs, the VinFast experience provides a foundation on the pillars of quality, trust, and excellence in service. VinFast, with its iterative and responsible growth strategy and a value projection that has a sense of clarity, will probably be a credible name associated with the Indian EV revolution, a revolution which promises not only a technological nirvana but also a higher quality of life to its customers.

