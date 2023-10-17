VIP Industries Ltd. Unveils 'Where's Next?' Campaign, Embracing Bold Discovery with The Unbreakable VIP Maestro Range

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 17: VIP Industries Limited, a pioneering force in the luggage and travel accessories industry, just launched an exhilarating new campaign called 'Where's Next?' celebrating The Unbreakable VIP Maestro range. This campaign marks a new era of adventure and exploration, celebrating the indomitable spirit of modern travellers who redefine the boundaries of adventure. Established in 1986, VIP Industries Ltd. has consistently set the industry standard for quality and innovation in luggage, backpacks and handbags in the Indian market. With a presence in over 45 countries, the brand is now on a mission to inspire and accompany travellers as they embark on their extraordinary journeys.

The concept of the new campaign is as riveting as it is relevant - it is a celebration of adventurers are boldly pushing the envelope of what's possible, proving that exploration has no bounds. From the ocean depths where the Titanic rests to the vast expanse of outer space, from the icy landscapes of Antarctica to the towering heights of Mount Everest, travellers today seek to uncover the unknown. The 'Where's Next?' campaign captures the essence of these intrepid souls who are rewriting the rules of travel, and celebrates their relentless spirit of adventure.

The campaign also introduces The Unbreakable VIP Maestro - luggage that mirrors the passion and determination of these travellers. Crafted with precision and designed for resilience, VIP Maestro is a testament to the brand's commitment to quality and innovation. The range promises to be an unwavering travel companion, no matter how challenging the journey. The compelling campaign was crafted by Dentsu Webchutney India, and perfectly captures the essence of the new VIP Maestro range.

Praful Gupta, Vice-President, Marketing at VIP Industries Limited, said, "In a world where adventure knows no limits, VIP Industries is proud to introduce The Unbreakable VIP Maestro. The 'Where's Next?' campaign perfectly embodies the fearless spirit of modern travellers who dare to explore the unexplored. With VIP Maestro, we are not just providing luggage; we are offering a symbol of resilience, a companion for those who seek the extraordinary. As we celebrate those who redefine adventure, we're thrilled to support our customers on a journey where 'impossible' is just another destination waiting to be conquered."

VIP Industries Limited is committed to empowering your journeys, enabling you to explore the world with confidence, style, and an unbreakable spirit. Visit www.instagram.com/p/Cxs0TykhiiP/?igshid to learn more about the VIP Maestro and join the "Where's Next?" movement today.

