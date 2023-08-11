Vipin Agnihotri once again win award as Best Emerging Film Director for his movie “Ye Zindganiya” by Dia Mirza

New Delhi (India), August 11: Recently Dia Mirza hosted a grand award ceremony in Delhi, ‘The Indian Achiever Award 2023’, and Vipin Agnihotri managed to win the award for Best Emerging Film Director.

Vipin Agnihotri recently released movie “Ye Zindganiya” not only did good business at the box office but also earned plenty of accolades from critics.

Vipin Agnihotri’s primary focus lies in contributing many talents, each brilliant in its own creative field. Very few, however, have enjoyed consistency in their creative endeavors and even fewer have managed to create a reputation that has become an integral part of the entertainment business in India.

Vipin Agnihotri will soon release a reality show titled ‘Girl Power’ featuring 12 girls in a very innovative format.

Not so long ago, Vipin Agnihotri won the Global Fame Award as the Best Film Director (Emerging) from the hand of Sonu Sood.

“I am entertainment-focused, planning to come up with entertaining, uplifting content that combines excellent storytelling and superior acting talent with manageable budgets,” pointed out Vipin Agnihotri.

