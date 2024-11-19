Viraj Profiles Expands Horizons With New Seamless Stainless Steel Pipes, Inaugurates Piercer Mill

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 19:As the global demand for stainless steel solutions continues to evolve, Viraj Profiles Limited, a key player in India’s stainless steel products landscape, has made a significant move to expand its production capabilities. The company recently inaugurated its advanced Piercer Mill at the new Seamless Pipe Plant in Boisar, Maharashtra, setting the stage for the production of high-strength seamless stainless steel pipes.

This move marks Viraj’s strategic entry into the high-demand seamless pipe segment and further strengthens its foothold in the stainless steel industry. Seamless pipes, known for their superior strength, durability, and resistance to corrosion, are essential for critical applications in multiple sectors.

New Frontiers in Stainless Steel Production

The seamless pipe manufacturing process is both sophisticated and highly specialized, requiring precision engineering and rigorous quality control. Leveraging its in-house capabilities, Viraj Profiles will produce seamless pipes by piercing hot-finished mother hollows from bright round bars, a process essential for products that require high durability and resistance to extreme pressure. This expansion marks a strategic shift for the company as it enters the high-value seamless pipe market, diversifying its offerings and advancing India’s footprint in global steel production.

Seamless pipes are a preferred solution in sectors like oil and gas, aerospace, and energy, where components must endure intense stress, pressure, and harsh conditions. Viraj Profiles’ new seamless pipes are designed to support critical infrastructure and high-stakes applications, ensuring reliability and safety in challenging environments.

Technological Integration Drives Quality Standards

What sets this facility apart is its comprehensive integration of modern manufacturing processes. The production line, beginning with the piercing of bright round bars, utilizes in-house stainless steel melting capabilities to ensure end-to-end quality control. This vertical integration is increasingly becoming crucial in maintaining consistent quality standards in critical applications.

The facility’s quality control infrastructure includes nine sophisticated testing systems, ranging from hydro testing to IGC testing. Such rigorous quality measures are essential, given that seamless pipes are vital components in high-risk applications across industries.

Growth Through Technological Advancement

The expansion into seamless pipe production is a calculated move for Viraj Profiles as the company positions itself to address global market needs with a broader array of offerings. The seamless pipe market has seen rising demand, particularly in energy, construction, and transport, where durable and reliable materials are essential. Pawan Kumar Bajaj, Executive Director, highlighted that this launch is only the first phase for the new Pipe Division, which will continue to expand in stages.

Meeting Global Standards with an Indian Backbone

Viraj Profiles has become a recognized name in the international steel market, known for its innovative approach and commitment to sustainable growth. This latest development positions the company to support global infrastructure projects by supplying essential materials that meet both local and international standards. For Indian manufacturing, it represents a step forward in establishing the country as a reputable source of high-quality stainless steel products, capable of competing on the global stage.

As the stainless steel industry continues to adapt to the needs of modern engineering and construction, initiatives like Viraj Profiles’ Piercer Mill exemplify the ways companies can expand their impact and influence through strategic growth, diversification, and commitment to quality. The new seamless pipe production line at Viraj Profiles is more than an expansion; it is a testament to India’s advancing capabilities in world-class stainless steel manufacturing.

