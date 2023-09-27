Viraj Profiles Recognized as An Iconic Brand of India by Economic Times 

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 27: Viraj Profiles Limited was recognized as the Iconic Brand of India in the Stainless Steel sector for 2023. This significant honour was conferred during the 6th edition of The Economic Times Iconic Brands of India Awards held on Monday at the Jade Ball Room of Hotel Sahara Star.

The Iconic Brands of India Awards honour companies that have changed the global and Indian standards of excellence and sustainability. The prize is determined by a thorough selection procedure that considers aspects like the business’s financial success, brand awareness, and contributions to the Indian economy. Viraj Profiles’ persistent dedication to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction has solidified its position as a symbol of excellence in the Stainless Steel industry.

The ceremony was attended by Mr Suresh Lodha, President Procurement, and Mr Anuj Jain, Chief Financial Officer, Viraj Profiles.

The event also marked the unveiling of the 6th Edition of The Economic Times Iconic Brands of India Coffee Table Book. This publication delves into the unique attributes that distinguish these iconic brands and showcases the innovations that have left a lasting impact.

In lieu of this prestigious recognition, Mr. Neeraj Kochhar, Chairman & Managing Director of Viraj Profiles stated, “Every milestone achieved reflects the dedication, hard work and innovation of our team to ensure manufacturing of world-class products through sustainable business practices.

The recognition of Viraj Profiles as an Iconic Brand of India underlines both its unwavering adherence to these values and its considerable impact on the stainless steel sector. Viraj Profiles has a deep-rooted history as a brand that ‘Makes in India for The World’. This legacy is intertwined with ideals of sustainability and innovation.

“It is a pleasure to be a part of this grand event along with many inspiring names from different sectors,” said Anuj Jain during the event. “In three decades, Viraj has grown many folds and is considered today a leading Make-in-India brand for stainless steel products,” he added.

The Iconic Brand of India 2023 acknowledgement further reinforces Viraj Profiles’ mission to provide high-quality stainless steel products that contribute significantly to India’s progress and aspirations.

