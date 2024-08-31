Viraj Profiles: Shaping the Future of a Stainless Steel World

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 31: Viraj Profiles, a leading name in the stainless steel industry, has transformed from a single steel melting shop into a global name in stainless steel long products. With a presence in over 96 countries across six continents, serving 1,300+ customers, the company's influence spans industries, making it a trusted partner for many industries worldwide.

Legacy of Innovation and Growth

Founded three decades ago, Viraj Profiles started its operations in the small town of Boisar, India. Relentless innovation, strategic vision, and unwavering commitment to quality have seen the company grow to a USD 1.5 billion organization. This is a company that rose from humble beginnings to create its footprint across the globe, with a proven commitment to excellence and cutting-edge quality as a Make in India company, ready to showcase on the global stage its capability and merit.

Advanced Manufacturing Facilities

At the heart of Viraj Profiles' success are its state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. The integrated set-up of Viraj Profiles includes two steel melting shops, a wire rod mill and wire plant, a section rolling mill, a bright bar plant and a forging plant. The Section Rolling Mill alone is spread across 10 acres of land, making it one of the largest in the world; instilled with modern machinery and automation to produce a wide range of profiles of the highest quality and precision that conform to international standards. The products manufactured across the various manufacturing and forging plants of Viraj Profiles comply with rigid quality controls that conform to international standards. The set-up is also equipped with an Automatic Storage & Retrieval System, enabling smooth and swift movement of products from storage to packaging and dispatch.

End-to-End Solutions for Diverse Industries

Viraj Profiles is more than just a manufacturer; it provides end-to-end, tailored stainless steel solutions for different sectors. From pipeline engineering to automotive, from oil and gas to food processing, their products are applicable in many industrial sectors across the globe. Combining technical expertise with in-depth knowledge of particular industry requirements, Viraj Profiles ensures that products are customized and fit the needs of their clients, thus building relations as a preferred solution provider to many international players.

A Global Footprint

Viraj Profiles' reach extends far beyond India's borders. The company has established its global dominance by successfully exporting to over 96 countries across six continents. It speaks of the quality and dependability of Viraj Profiles, who have earned the trust and confidence of customers worldwide. All thanks to Viraj Profiles, the small town of Boisar features on the global map.

A Commitment to Quality and Sustainability

The foundation of Viraj Profiles' business is quality and sustainability. The company sources & recycles over 95% of stainless steel scrap to draw out the raw material for its products and consistently invests in green technology to minimize their environmental impact. The focus on quality is primary throughout the manufacturing process as each product undergoes extensive tests before being packed for dispatch. The company recently took a major step towards its Near-Zero commitment by switching to renewable energy. The company fulfils more than 40% of its energy needs from their recently commissioned 130 MW DC Solar Power plant.

Conclusion

As the stainless steel industry evolves, Viraj Profiles has made its mark as a company driven by innovation, quality, and a global vision. With its extensive reach and industry expertise, the company is poised to shape the future of stainless steel, solidifying its position on the global stage.

