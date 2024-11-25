Viraj Profiles Welcomes Dilip Ghorpade as Chief Human Resources Officer

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 25: Viraj Profiles is delighted to announce that Dilip Ghorpade has joined the company as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). With over three decades of experience in human resources and industrial relations, Mr. Ghorpade is renowned for his strategic vision and expertise in transforming workplace culture, enhancing productivity, and fostering inclusivity.

Mr. Ghorpade brings a unique blend of strategic insight and practical expertise to Viraj Profiles. He served as Vice President of HR & IR at Yokohama Off-Highway Tires, where he led HR strategies for a workforce of over 10,000 employees and achieved substantial efficiency gains through automation and employee retention programs. He has successfully led large-scale HR initiatives that streamlined operations, reduced costs, and increased workforce retention.

In this new role at Viraj Profiles, Mr. Ghorpade will focus on strengthening human resource strategies, overseeing talent development, employee relations, and organisational structuring to support the company’s ambitious growth plans within the international and Indian markets. He will work closely with the leadership team to further align HR functions with Viraj Profiles’ vision of innovation and excellence.

“We look forward to the positive impact Dilip will bring to Viraj Profiles,” said Mr Rakesh Chauhan, Managing Director, Viraj Profiles. “His leadership in building a collaborative and inclusive workforce will be invaluable as we strive to create an empowered and engaged organisational culture.”

