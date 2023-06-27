Vishesh C. Chandiok, CEO, Grant Thornton Bharat, Initiated into ICAEW as the First Indian Council Member Residing Overseas

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], June 27: Grant Thornton Bharat, one of India's leading professional services firms, is proud to announce the appointment of their CEO, Vishesh C Chandiok, as the first Indian council member, residing overseas, to be initiated into the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW). Founded in 1880, ICAEW has played a pivotal role in shaping the accounting industry and works with governments, regulators and business leaders globally. Its commitment to upholding the highest professional standards and promoting ethical practices has made it the most influential accountancy organisation in Europe.

This membership recognises Vishesh Chandiok's exceptional contribution to the accounting profession globally and marks a significant milestone for Grant Thornton Bharat. With this appointment, ICAEW welcomes a new era of inclusive leadership and global representation.

Commenting on his appointment, Vishesh C. Chandiok expressed his gratitude and enthusiasm, stating, "I am honoured and humbled to be appointed as a council member in ICAEW. This is not just a personal achievement but a testament to the growing recognition of India's contribution to the global accounting community. Our firm is equally committed as I am to promoting excellence, integrity, innovation and shaping the values within the profession, and I look forward to working alongside the distinguished members of ICAEW Council."

Recognised as a visionary and transformational leader in the Indian business landscape, Vishesh's appointment to ICAEW Council establishes the global reach and influence of Indian professionals in accounting and finance. His unique perspective and deep understanding of challenges and opportunities in the Indian market will foster collaboration and sustainable growth within the professional services industry.

With 7000+ employees, Grant Thornton Bharat is helping businesses and governments thrive and create value in a dynamic environment. Recently awarded with the Great Place to Work certification, the firm is contributing significantly towards shaping ecosystems and a vibrant India.

