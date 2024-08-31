Visionaries Unite for a Day of Transformative Ideas at TEDxSukhna Lake in Chandigarh

PNN

Chandigarh [India], August 31: TEDxSukhna Lake 2024, held at The Lalit, Chandigarh on 29th August, was a landmark event, graced by the presence of Shiv Pratap Shukla, Governor of Himachal Pradesh. His participation underscored the event's significance and set the tone for a day filled with groundbreaking ideas and thought-provoking discussions.

TEDxSukhna Lake 2024, held on August 29th at The Lalit, Chandigarh, was a remarkable convergence of thought leaders and innovators, each bringing unique perspectives to the theme "Past, Present, and Future." The event featured a series of compelling talks by distinguished speakers, including Subhash Sharma, an advocate and expert in agricultural economics; Dolly Sidana, an award-winning interior designer recognized for her transformative work; Dr Manju Jain, a spiritual healer renowned for her contributions to holistic well-being; Mrinalini Shrivastava IPS, a dedicated officer with a distinguished career in public service; Dr Ravul Jindal, a vascular and endovascular surgeon with a pioneering initiative for amputation prevention; Dr Kaushik Sarkar, a leader in digital transformation and global health; Ujjwal Sangwan, a seasoned real estate consultant and investment expert; Harteg Singh, a finance and real estate influencer known for his investment strategies; Karuna Singh, a philanthropist and former Femina Miss India Punjab; Ankush Tyagi, the CEO and Managing Director of T&T Group, known for pioneering digital homes; Rahul Layal, a full-stack marketing strategist and founder of iOTA; Sameep Shastri, a youth leader and institution builder; Ajay Jindal, a social entrepreneur recognized for his impact in community development; Vipin Aggarwal, an investment expert with a significant role in solar energy and defense; Manmeet Singh Bhatti, a career coach and author; Guneet Swani, a social entrepreneur and advocate for sustainable nutrition and Mehak Sambyal Manchanda, an entrepreneur with a strong background in consultancy and fashion.

Each speaker contributed unique insights, fostering a rich dialogue that resonated deeply with the audience. The event was a true celebration of ideas, with each presentation sparking inspiration and encouraging reflection on the evolving challenges and opportunities of our time.

In his address, Shiv Pratap Shukla highlighted the importance of platforms like TEDx in shaping societal progress. "Such events are crucial for nurturing intellectual growth and fostering the exchange of ideas that can lead to meaningful change," he remarked. Following his speech, felicitated all the speakers, acknowledging their contributions to the day's success.

Vivek Mehra, Co-Founder of "I Am Still Human" NGO and the organiser of TEDxSukhna Lake, reflected on the event's success: "TEDxSukhna Lake 2024 was a manifestation of our collective efforts to bring forward ideas that can drive change. We are thrilled with the level of engagement and the quality of discussions that took place today."

Bhavpreet Singh, Co-Founder of "I Am Still Human" NGO and the organiser of TEDxSukhna Lake, added: "Our goal has always been to create a platform where diverse perspectives can converge and spark meaningful conversations. Today's event was a testament to the power of shared knowledge and innovation."

The event was supported by various sponsors, including Jindal Sons (Co-presented by Partner), Green Panda (Printing Partner), Mofiso (Luxury Style Partner), Silver Fern (Study Abroad Partner), Red FM 93.5 (Radio Partner), TheChandigarhBytes (Outreach Partner), Inspire Windoors (Window Partner), Forever Travels (Travel Partner), Konnect Solutions (Supported By Partner), Chhapai.com (Supported by Partner), Shoutlo (Ticketing Partner), and Punjab Universe of Academic Excellence (Education Partner).

Around 100 people attended this event, including students, bureaucrats, entrepreneurs, and working professionals. The day concluded with a high tea, allowing attendees to network with the speakers and reflect on the impactful sessions.

