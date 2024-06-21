Visionary Entrepreneur Srikanth Bolla Inspires at 3rd Edition of ET Now Diversity and Inclusion Summit 2024

New Delhi (India), June 21: On June 21, 2024, the ET Now Global DEI Alliance hosted its 3rd edition of Diversity & Inclusion Summit at Taj Santacruz, Mumbai. The event, meticulously organised by the Alliance to promote their mission of fostering inclusivity and innovation on a global scale, welcomed an extraordinary keynote speaker – Srikanth Bolla, Founder & Chairperson of Bollant Industries and the first international visually impaired student at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, US.

The summit, bringing together media personalities, industry leaders, and changemakers, provided a comprehensive platform for discussing crucial aspects of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in the workplace

Bolla, whose life story recently captured public imagination through the biopic “Srikanth” starring Rajkumar Rao, shared his remarkable journey from a rural background to becoming a successful businessman and advocate for inclusivity. Despite being born blind to poor agricultural farmers, Bolla’s determination led him to study at the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology and later found his own company.

In his keynote address, Bolla emphasised the importance of dreaming big and having a clear vision, stating, “Vision is all that it takes, and dream is all that matters for us to achieve anything in spite of our disability or issues that we tackle with.” His words resonated deeply with the DEI-focused audience, underscoring the event’s theme of breaking barriers and creating opportunities for all.

The entrepreneur shared insights from his experiences in the manufacturing sector, where his company focuses on creating sustainable products while employing people from marginalised backgrounds, including those with disabilities. Bolla’s innovative approach challenges the concept of cottage industries, aiming instead for world-class, efficient enterprises that can compete globally. This business model served as a powerful example of how companies can integrate DEI principles into their core operations, creating both social impact and business success.

Bolla’s speech touched on the challenges of entrepreneurship, likening it to a spiritual journey. He stressed the importance of compassion, exposure to opportunities, and the willingness to face hardships in achieving one’s goals – all key elements in creating truly inclusive workplaces and societies.

Throughout the summit, the Global DEI Alliance facilitated discussions on how organisations can move beyond surface-level diversity initiatives to create genuinely inclusive cultures that value and leverage diverse perspectives.

Bolla’s presence and words served as a powerful reminder of the untapped potential that exists when barriers are broken down and opportunities are extended to all, regardless of physical limitations or social background. The ET Now Global DEI Alliance reaffirmed its dedication to continuing this important conversation and driving meaningful change in workplaces around the world.

