Vista Office Systems Pvt. Ltd Shines as the Top Luxurious Commercial Furniture Manufacturer in Delhi at ILA 2023 Awards By Brand Empower

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 14: More than 500+ delegates from India & Overseas attended the Industry Leaders Awards 2023 at Hotel Sahara Star Mumbai on 8th October 2023, including popular celebrities from the world of TV, Web, Bollywood & Digital Space who graced the Red Carpet of ILA 2023 Mumbai.

The grandeur and opulence of the Industry Leaders Awards (ILA) 2023 organized by Brand Empower Pvt Ltd was a night to remember. Among the standout moments of the evening was the recognition of Vista Office Systems Pvt. Ltd as the 'Best Luxurious Commercial Furniture Manufacturer In Delhi.' This honor showcased the company's commitment to crafting top-notch commercial furniture and solidified its position as an industry leader.

India's most prestigious corporate award event the 2nd edition of Industry Leaders Awards 2023 was organized by Brand Empower Pvt Ltd in association with Webpulse Solution Pvt Ltd. The star-studded event was graced by the glamorous diva, Shilpa Shetty Kundra as the chief guest, and Rithvik Dhanjani as the presenter & the anchor enhanced the audience's energy with his unique presentation style. The first edition of the Industry Leaders Awards 2022 was held on 20th November 2022 at Delhi NCR, where Sonali Bendre graced the occasion as Chief Guest.

Vista Office Systems Pvt. Ltd has emerged as a beacon of excellence in the world of commercial furniture manufacturing. The spotlight of ILA 2023 shone on Satish Gaur and Manu Gaur, Directors of the company, as they took the stage to accept this prestigious award. Satish Gaur remarked, "This award is a testament to our team's tireless efforts and unwavering commitment to quality and innovation. We are thrilled to be recognized as the 'Best Luxurious Commercial Furniture Manufacturer In Delhi,' and this motivates us to reach even greater heights in the future."

At Industry Leaders Awards (ILA 2023), some of the notable awardees from the art & entertainment category included, Surveen Chawla, who received the award for "Best Actress OTT for Rana Naidu", Jennifer Winget awarded "Style Icon of The Year", Nia Sharma received "Fitness Icon of The Year", Arjun Bijlani won the award for "Favourite Anchor of The Year", Juhi Parmar was awarded the "Best Debut Actress OTT - Yeh Meri Family 2", Arjun Mathur won the award for "Outstanding Performer of The Year - Made in Heaven", Anita Hassanandani awarded with "Fan Favourite Star of The Year - Female", Sonnalli Seygall received "Fit & Fab Actor of The Year", Tina Datta won the award for "Best TV Actress - Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum", Dolly Singh received "Promising Debutant of the Year", and Manisha Rani awarded "Reality Show Entertainer of the Year". Besides this outstanding Entrepreneurs, Companies, Institutions, and Organizations from Manufacturing, Services, Education, Healthcare, Spiritual, Beauty & Wellness, Charity/NGO, Retail & E-commerce,Start-up Company, got honored for their creativity, innovation, quality, and excellent leadership in the respective industry.

Brand Empower Pvt Ltd, known for its expertise in market research, branding, and creative PR, hosted the grand ILA 2023 event. This year, the event was organized in association with Webpulse Solution Pvt Ltd- Digital Marketing Partner a New Delhi-based company founded by Rahul Ranjan Singh in 2011. Webpulse Solution Pvt Ltd has established itself as a leader in web development, digital marketing, and branding company. With a portfolio boasting over 3000 clients from various industries and countries, the company has played a pivotal role in shaping the online presence of businesses worldwide. The association between Brand Empower and Webpulse Solution Pvt Ltd added a layer of sophistication and grandeur to ILA 2023, making it an unforgettable evening for all attendees.

