Vistara training head relieved of duties after DGCA finds lapses

New Delhi [India], April 30 : Vistara Airlines' head of training Vikram Mohan Dayal has been relieved of his duties following actions taken by DGCA, officials in the civil aviation regulation authority said.

This move comes after lapses were found in the zero flight time training (ZFTT) conducted by the airline. Earlier this month, the DGCA issued a show-cause notice to Dayal.

The DGCA had raised concerns about a practice known as Zero Flight Time Training (ZFTT). When a pilot needs to transition to operating a different aircraft type, they typically undergo several stages of training.

ANI has reached out to Vistara for a statement, but they were yet to respond by the time this report was published.

