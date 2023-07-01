Visual Birds Studio launches The VFX Institute to revolutionize the VFX industry

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 1: The VFX Institute launched by Visual Bird Studio aims to provide aspiring artists and students with the most up-to-date skill sets necessary to succeed in the VFX business at reasonable costs. The institute was inaugurated by renowned producer and director Luv Ranjan in Goregaon West, Mumbai. The VFX institute plans to expand the reach of the institute to cities like Pune, Nagpur, Amravati and Hyderabad, to offer a gamut of courses at affordable fees.

Filmmakers now have a wealth of fresh creative choices because of the revolutionary impact that visual effects have had on Indian filmmaking. Our understanding of storytelling is changing as a result of the employment of visual effects in films like Baahubali: The Beginning, RRR, Brahmastra: Part One: Shiva, and Avatar.

Commenting at the launch of the institute, Producer and Director Luv Ranjan said, "In my opinion, The VFX is no longer a luxury for a director; it has become an integral part of the whole storytelling process. Nowadays, the VFX is an important tool that gives us the freedom to imagine and create. I think India is an important market in the VFX industry and plays an integral part in the supply chain. It is my belief that soon it will shift from being just a player to the leader and become the epicentre of VFX in the world, immensely benefiting the young generation that wants to enter this ever-evolving world."

The VFX Institute is backed by the Visual Birds Studio, a fast-growing studio working on multiple big projects and creating cutting-edge visual effects for enhanced storytelling experiences. While speaking at the launch, Amit Malviya, Creative Director, Visual Birds Studio, said, "In the last few years we have been facing a constant crunch of talented professionals, and we wanted to fill this gap. Therefore, we decided to put our support behind this great idea where the professionals are trained as per the requirements of the industry and are job-ready within a few months."

The VFX Institute has developed a strategy to rethink visual effects training to fit the contemporary needs of Indian cinema in order to close the gap between industry requirements and educational offers. In contrast to other programs, The VFX Institute offers students and industry professionals a thorough curriculum that raises the bar for visual effects education. An artist can become marketable, have a job lined up, and put what they've learned into practice, all at a fair price, in as little as 6 to 8 months.

Students who learn by practice are more likely to acquire both technical know-how and an artistic sensibility, enabling them to produce visually striking results and bring their innovative concepts to life. The VFX Institute offers lifetime career support and a 100 per cent job guarantee.

The VFX Institute strives to address the industry's increasing need for qualified VFX artists by offering top-notch instruction, exposure to the business, and hands-on training, enabling students to make important contributions to the Indian film and media industries.

According to the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and Confederation of Indian Industries (CII), India is predicted to control 20-25 per cent of the worldwide AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics) sector.

By 2025, this burgeoning industry is expected to provide 75,000 to 125,000 jobs, contributing significantly to India's media and entertainment (M&E) industry's projected 2030 growth to a USD 100 billion (8.2 lakh crore) market. Indian cinema has the ability to create films on par with Hollywood with the appropriate talent. To address the rising demand for VFX, educating and developing a talented pool of artists who can contribute to this sector is crucial.

Education at The VFX Institute isn't confined to theory. It's a hands-on journey into the industry's heart, enabling you to wield powerful tools like Nuke, Silhouette, Mocha, and beyond. We empower you to craft compelling visuals that breathe life into stories, leaving viewers in awe and shaping the future of entertainment. The VFX Institute is run by Visual Birds Studio (VBS), a Mumbai-based film and TVC post-production studio that delivers VFX, CGI integration, and DI (Digital Intermediate) services. The studio, founded in 2018, also specializes in film production. This highly equipped studio has 4K machines with an 8K preview facility to give precise and detailed output. We provide a range of services through our highly experienced professionals. The studio provides all post-production services under one roof. We deliver each imagination, which takes real shape, to suspend any disbelief in the frame.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor