Vitra.ai Co-Founder & CEO Satvik Jagannath, felicitated at ET Achievers Awards 2023

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], September 30: In a world where innovation, leadership and entrepreneurial spirit drive progress, it is imperative to celebrate excellence in business. It is that time to recognise achievers, who have set exemplary standards of excellence, across diverse realms. Veteran industry leaders from across business, entrepreneurship, technology, and more, came together at the awards night to celebrate new benchmarks of success.

ET Achievers Awards 2023, which honours and recognises those who have made remarkable contributions across sectors, held on September 25, 2023, at the Hotel Sheraton Grand, Bengaluru. Satvik Jagannath, Co-Founder & CEO of Vitra.ai, felicitated at the ET Achievers Awards ceremony by the well-known Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon.

Speaking after being felicitated, Satvik responded, “I would like to thank ET Team for considering Vitra.ai for the award. Being an ET Achiever is a great feat for the company. It's our honour to be a part of the event”

Today content is the way of communication, and social media has enabled people to communicate with millions of people seamlessly. Everyone creates world-class content; whether it's a $100 billion enterprise or a social media influencer with just one follower, but all of them struggle to reach more people. One of the biggest problems they face is the language barrier. Video is the most dominant content type on social media, and its views are growing exponentially. To reach more people you need to translate videos. Translating a video is a very cumbersome and time-consuming. As it is not an easy process, people skip video dubbing, eventually resulting in lesser reach.

Vitra.ai solves this problem by translating videos, images, website to 75+ languages using AI with just 1 click. Using Vitra.ai, content can be translated 100 times faster than many other manual processes in the world, thereby serving the needs of fast-paced digital marketing teams.

Vitra.ai’s latest technology is Website Translation, which includes the translation of all content formats like blogs, articles, landing pages, videos, banner images, etc. The cutting-edge technology can translate entire websites in less than 2 minutes. It is a No-code solution that does not need any technical knowledge. You get detailed analytics of how many users globally or pan-India is using your translated website.

Translate.video, our B2C product is catering to 30,000+ users globally in over 100 countries. Translate.video is helping Influencers, Content Creators, and SMEs reach billions of people by breaking language barrier by translating videos with 1-click. Translate.video was the 4th best product in the world when it was launched on ProductHunt and 1st best product in the AI & Marketing topics.

The organisation’s AI is context-aware, making it one of the most advanced technologies in this space. The proprietary technology is patented in India. Vitra.ai also has human-like voices which make AI video dubbing a near-human dubbing. This technology would mean Vitra.ai can create upto 8 billion unique voices in 75 languages, making it one of the most valuable pieces of the technology.

Vitra.ai has helped 50+ large enterprises and 30000+ B2C Users to scale their content to reach millions of people. Some of the top enterprises in the segments of BFSI, E-commerce, Media (News & OTT), FMCG etc., in India, the US, and the Middle East are their customers. The company will be expanding operations to Europe later this year.

The organisation’s long-term goal is to own the full stack of content needs right from creation-translation-distribution using AI, thereby helping creators to publish 10 times more content in less time, thereby maximising reach and ROI. Vitra.ai is also being transformed into a platform, which will make it a Plug-and-Play AI and unleash its true potential.

