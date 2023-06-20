Viveck Shettyy ignites passion and inspiration at Aditya School of Business Management

Drawing from his vast experience and expertise, Viveck Shettyy delivered an awe-inspiring speech that encompassed the fundamental principles of personal growth, leadership, and achieving success in both personal and professional endeavours. He seamlessly blended mind management techniques, motivational anecdotes, practical strategies, and thought-provoking insights to connect with the audience and ignite a deep sense of purpose within them. His flamboyant style of delivery and his great sense of humour captured the imagination of one and all.

Mr. Viveck Shettyy has been a Mental Health Management Expert, Motivational Speaker and life coach with a strong focus on Yoga, Life Sciences and Mystic knowledge for more than fifteen years now with over 1000 lectures and sessions to his credit, spread across leading corporate groups, management institutions, NGOs, medical and engineering colleges, international schools and various management forums. He also conducts one-to-one classes on a regular basis for ‘ Mind Management ‘ and ‘ Voice Training’. Over 3000 students and various professionals and celebrities are now training directly under him for Mind Management, Public Speaking and Voice Training. His clients include CEOs from USA, UK and Europe and, of course, our very own India.

Aditya School of Business Management (ASBM), established in the year 2011, has earned the repute of being one of the best Business Schools in Mumbai. ASBM is known for its excellence in building leadership skills in students and making them corporate-ready. ASBM offers the 2-year Full Time Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) program, which is approved by the All-India Council of Technical Education (AICTE).

