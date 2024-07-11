Vivek Oberoi and Ankur Aggarwal Collaborate on Ultra-Luxury Projects Next to the World’s Largest Casino on Al Marjan Island

New Delhi (India) July 11 : Renowned Bollywood actor, philanthropist and entrepreneur Vivek Oberoi has partnered with visionary entrepreneur and chartered accountant Ankur Aggarwal to unveil one of many upcoming ultra-luxury projects on Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah, near Dubai.

As co-founders of BnW Real Estate Developments, a leading developer in the UAE, they are set to introduce Aqua Arc, a ₹2,300 Crore INR project. Strategically located opposite the upcoming world's largest Wynn Casino, the luxurious beachfront resort on Al Marjan Island promises to attract over 5.5 million visitors annually, establishing itself as a prime investment hub for High Net Worth Individuals (HNIs).

Real estate experts anticipate a significant rise in property value and area appeal due to the Wynn Casino’s launch, ensuring high returns on early investments in Aqua Arc and other properties under BnW Developments. With world-class amenities and innovative design, Aqua Arc and upcoming projects aim to set a new benchmark in luxury living.

BNW Real Estate Developments, co-founded by Vivek Anand Oberoi and Ankur Aggarwal, is rapidly becoming a major player in Dubai's luxury real estate sector. Their portfolio includes multiple projects in Dubai and five ultra-luxury developments on Al Marjan Island, reflecting their prominence in commercial and residential real estate.

Inviting discerning investors, BnW's exclusive projects like Aqua Arc offer unparalleled opportunities in UAS’s dynamic real estate market, promising not just luxury but also strategic investment advantages.

Dubai and the broader UAE are renowned for stability, high returns, and luxurious lifestyle opportunities, making them ideal for global investors. BnW's partnership with global luxury brands and key industry players ensures their developments remain sought-after investment opportunities.

Vivek Oberoi emphasized, “BnW Real Estate Developments is at the forefront of the ultra-luxury market, redefining luxury real estate with ambitious projects like Aqua Arc. Investors can expect nothing less than excellence from BnW, standing alongside the world's most prestigious brands like Wynn.”

Ankur Aggarwal, Chairman and Founder of BnW, brings over 16 years of expertise in finance, consultancy, and real estate, managing an impressive AUM of 15.4 billion AED. Under his leadership, BnW has set new benchmarks in the UAE real estate sector, attracting high-profile clients and investors.

