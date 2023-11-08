Vizzhy Inc Invests USD 12.5 Million in American University for Multi-omics and Generative AI Research to Revolutionize healthcare

SRV Media

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], November 8: Vizzhy Inc, a leading Indian company, is propelling a healthcare revolution by channeling the potent combination of Multi-omics and Generative AI to tackle the root causes of metabolic diseases. With a commitment to invest USD 12.5 million in an American university, the company is set to explore novel avenues in the management of metabolic diseases.

* Vizzhy Inc Introduces Healthcare Transformation with Multi-omics and Generative AI

* Sreenivasulu AI for Wellness Center to Lead Pioneering Research on Metabolic Diseases

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, a prestigious institution known for its Grainger Engineering School, and Vizzhy Inc, was formally signed at an event held in Bangalore.

Speaking at the occasion, the Minister for Youth Empowerment, Sports, and Tribal Welfare B. Nagendra emphasized the importance of research as the cornerstone of addressing various societal challenges. The government of Karnataka is placing significant emphasis on research and development with the establishment of the Karnataka Research Foundation, and it welcomes investments from companies like Vizzhy Inc in the R&D sector with full government support.

The Founder and CEO of Vizzhy Inc Dr. Vishnuvardhan noted that startling findings from the 2019 NHANES survey, which revealed that 88% of adults are metabolically unfit and that the average adult has gained 15kg since the 1970s, have prompted the company to redefine the healthcare landscape. This surge in metabolic diseases has propelled annual healthcare spending in the US to over USD 4 trillion, surpassing India's GDP.

Vizzhy's approach focuses on a systems biology paradigm, emphasizing the five Ps: Preventative, Predictive, Precise, Participatory, and Personalized healthcare. The synergy of Multi-omics and Generative AI is at the heart of their strategy, addressing the fundamental causes of metabolic diseases. Multi-omics involves a comprehensive analysis of biological data, integrating genomics, proteomics, transcriptomics, and metabolomics to unravel intricate disease mechanisms and advance personalized medicine.

Simultaneously, Vizzhy's application of Generative AI generates innovative medical data, expanding the possibilities for research and treatment. These technologies thrive on global collaboration, aggregating original research, expertise, datasets, and computational capabilities.

In pursuit of this global effort, Vizzhy is proud to announce a USD 12.5 million funding for the Sreenivasulu AI for Wellness Center at the esteemed University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, a top-ranking Grainger Engineering School. This center will assemble a team of distinguished scientists, engineers, and health system experts committed to addressing one of humanity's most pressing challenges. The center will be led by the renowned Prof. Narendra Ahuja, a top global scientist in Computer Vision, known for establishing India's first IIIT in Hyderabad.

Vizzhy has already initiated numerous collaborative projects with eminent Indian institutions, such as IIT Bombay, and is expanding its university partnerships. This milestone achievement will not only serve Indian healthcare but also provide valuable datasets crucial for enhancing global health understanding and increasing life expectancy, he added.

Chancellor of the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (USA) Prof. Roberty J. Jones Dean of the Grainger College of Engineering Prof. Rashid Bashir, Research Professor at University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (USA) Prof. Narendra Ahuja, Professor-in-Charge, Koita Centre for Digital Health, IIT Bombay Prof. Ganesh Ramakrishna, Managing Director, Livlife Hospitals, Clinical Director and Chief Surgeon, KIMS Dr. Nandakishore Dukkipati were present on the occasion.

Vizzhy Inc stands at the forefront of healthcare innovation, leveraging cutting-edge Multi-omics and Generative AI to create comprehensive solutions for the healthcare industry. Committed to the five Ps of healthcare and fostering international collaboration, Vizzhy is dedicated to enhancing both the lifespan and health span of populations worldwide.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SRV Media.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor