VLCC Launches India's First Bridal Facial Kit with 3 Strobe Creams

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], December 19: As the wedding season reaches its full flair, VLCC, the pioneer in the beauty and wellness industry and India's facial expert, adds a touch of shine to the celebration with the launch of India's first-ever Bridal Glow Facial Kit featuring three distinct strobe creams - Gold, Rose, and Lilac.

VLCC, a leader in facial kits launches this product with the aim to strengthen its facial kit portfolio and bring consumers yet another innovative offering that perfectly aligns with the beauty and glamour synonymous with Indian weddings. Top of Form

The 3 finishing strobe cream included in the kit are designed to enhance your base, giving the skin a subtle luminous sheen, overall adding to the radiance of the facial. The strobe creams offer a spectrum of variants - Gold, Rose, Lilac - each meticulously crafted to achieve distinct finishing looks making them perfect for any occasion. Gold imparts a warm and luminous glow to the skin, while Rose mimics the natural flush of cheeks, offering a healthy and youthful appearance. Lilac is tailored for users seeking a touch of vibrancy without being overly bold.

Crafted with keeping dynamic consumers in mind, VLCC Bridal Glow Facial Kit is enriched with the dynamic combination of brightening serum, Hyaluronic Acid and Niacinamide. Hyaluronic Acid, known for its ability to reduce fine lines and enhance skin elasticity, teams up with Niacinamide a powerhouse ingredient that minimizes pores and dark spots. This dynamic duo works together ensuring bridal-like glow.

Speaking on the launch of the new product, Vikas Gupta Group CEO, VLCC said, "Our Research and Development teams are dedicated to constant innovation, working on scientifically advanced formulations to deliver effective solutions. This dedication solidifies our position as a pioneering brand, consistently delivering expert-backed facial kits. With the introduction of India's first-ever Bridal Facial Kit featuring three exquisite strobe creams, this innovation goes beyond being a beauty product; it offers a transformative experience. We are thrilled to bring this one-of-a-kind product to our consumers."

Adding to the excitement of the launch, Puneet Gulati CMO, VLCC further added, "When launching the Bridal Facial kit, we were clear to offer a superior and luxurious experience to our consumers which offers them the key benefit of an effective and lasting glow but with an edge. We packed a power serum and 3 strobe creams within the kit to cater to this special season of celebration."

The special 6-step system (Cleanser& toner, Scrub, Cream, Mask, Serum, Tint Illuminator) of VLCC Bridal Glow Facial Kit is meticulously formulated to contribute to a holistic facial experience, ensuring that every aspect of the skincare routine is covered. Beyond the efficacy of its 6-step system, what sets the VLCC Bridal Glow Facial Kit apart is its user-friendly nature, making it an accessible and convenient DIY (do-it-yourself) facial experience. This ensures that users can enjoy a professional-grade skincare routine in the comfort of their own space, catering to their busy schedules and personal preferences.

VLCC Bridal Glow Facial Kit is available in two package types, Single Use Pack and 3 Usage Kit, priced at Rs 499 and Rs 1399 respectively. It can be bought from the VLCC Personal Care website (www.vlccpersonalcare.com) and leading cosmetics and general retail stores as well as modern trade retail chains across the country.

