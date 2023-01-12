VNG invests in CloudVerse - the Global Multicloud Management Platform

VNG-backed CloudVerse introduces intelligent SaaS platform for businesses using cloud services, with the aim of simplifying, securing and optimizing the multicloud services; to help save significant costs.

On the journey of digital transformation and market expansion, many businesses are using more than one public cloud service provider to meet their business needs - thus adopting multicloud strategies. However, the adoption of multicloud computing causes challenges in governance, cost, security, and data management.

CloudVerse, the Multicloud Management Platform, will provide a centralized view of multicloud resources, while making cost optimization and security compliance recommendations. Being the first multicloud management platform developed in Vietnam, CloudVerse's machine-learning algorithms confidently meets these urgent needs.

CloudVerse has integrated with seven public cloud service providers: Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform (GCP), Microsoft Azure, Alibaba Cloud, Tencent Cloud, Huawei Cloud and Digital Ocean. In 2023, the platform expects to integrate with many more cloud service providers including VNG Cloud.

A comprehensive centralized view of cloud resources and their utilization, cost, security compliance makes mutlciloud management extremely simple, secure and cos-efficient. CloudVerse currently supports IaaS (Infrastructure as a Service) and PaaS (Platform as a Service) services across above-mentioned seven clouds. The platform has plans to integrate SaaS (Software as a Service) services also soon.

CloudVerse provides recommendations to optimize cloud resources by identifying idle and underutilized cloud resources; including providing cloud cost analytics. The platform also sends notifications on spending, budget control, and other recommendations regarding cost optimization & security compliance, thus boosting cloud utilisation & productivity. Not only has its world-class functionality proven, but CloudVerse also closely complies with security standards such as ISO 27001, CIS, NIST and others to ensure the highest level of security for applications, data and infrastructure.

Chand Deshwal, Founder and CEO of CloudVerse shared: "Businesses in the digital economy are investing significantly in cloud services from multiple providers. CloudVerse, developed by a team of global engineers from Vietnam, India, and Singapore, will be the go-to management platform that helps businesses save costs, improve security and maximise productivity while improving the user experience. We aim to become the 'metacloud' or 'supercloud' (cloud of clouds) to connect businesses with cloud service providers on a smart, efficient management platform".

According to Gartner, the leading US firm in digital consulting and market research, the market prospect for cloud services is expected to exceed 1 trillion USD. Besides developing cloud computing technology to stay ahead of the trend, VNG's investment in Cloudverse will be the foundation for developing networks with major cloud service providers globally and creating a centralised platform for businesses to manage their resources and optimise costs.

Besides the Vietnamese market, CloudVerse also targets Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand and India. "Our vision in the next three to five years is to become a global cloud technology company," added Chand.

