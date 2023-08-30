Volkswagen India inaugurates five new touchpoints in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 30: Volkswagen India today announced the inauguration of five new touchpoints in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, underscoring the company's commitment to providing premium German-engineered & safe products along with exceptional & convenient service offerings to its customers. The inauguration of these facilities is in-line with the Brand's network expansion aimed at bringing its world- class products and services closer to customers.

Operated under the adept leadership of Rajiv Sanghvi, Managing Director, PPS Motors Private Limited the newly inaugurated touchpoints are present in the high potential regions across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. With a strong team of over 250+ people, the skilled and trained sales & service team will cater to the requirements of existing and prospective customers.

Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, "Customer- centricity is at the heart of everything we do at Volkswagen India and we believe the inauguration of these touchpoints will bring us closer to our customers in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The two states have tremendously grown over the years in terms of its economic development, infrastructure, technological strength and strong affinity for premium automobiles. Offering a premium brand like Volkswagen immense encouragement to be the preferred mobility partner for customers in the region."

Rajiv Sanghvi, Managing Director, PPS Motors Private Limited said, "We are delighted to further strengthen our partnership with Volkswagen. Today we are inaugurating 5 showrooms across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. With this our network is spread across 23 sales and 11 service touch points in the states of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal & Assam. We have enjoyed a long and fruitful journey with Volkswagen and we are celebrating 15 years of association with Volkswagen today. We look forward to working and growing with Volkswagen.”

The new touchpoints are located in Banjara Hills, Secunderabad, Kukatpally, Kurnool, and Anantapur. With these new inaugurations the total network strength in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to 24 sales and 13 service outlets. Whereas across India, Volkswagen is reaching closer to its customers with 184 sales and 131 service outlets in 136 cities.

For more information about Volkswagen products and services, customers can visit their nearest Volkswagen showroom or the Volkswagen India website.

