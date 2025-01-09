VoltUp and Revamp Moto Partner to transform last-mile mobility; to deploy 40,000 e-2wheelers

VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 9: VoltUp, India's leading Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) startup, has announced its plan to deploy 40,000 e-2wheelers in partnership with Revamp Moto. Over the next two years, VoltUp will be investing over Rs. 750 crores to deploy cutting-edge infrastructure and network expansion that will enhance VoltUp's MaaS offering for last-mile mobility.

This partnership revolutionises the last-mile gig economy by addressing key pain points for delivery executives, such as high operating costs and maintenance expenses of fuel-powered vehicles. VoltUp's MaaS platform enables gig workers to easily adopt e-2wheelers, cutting their Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) by up to 76% through a pay-as-you-go model, reduced maintenance, and zero fuel costs. This shift not only alleviates financial stress but also increases disposable income while promoting sustainable mobility.

The e-2wheelers by Revamp Moto, integrates with VoltUp's state-of-the art Battery Swapping Infrastructure (BSI), ensuring 24/7 access to reliable and efficient battery swaps. Equipped with smart features like real-time vehicle tracking, precise range estimation, and a swap station locator through the VoltUp app, riders enjoy seamless operations and enhanced efficiency. VoltUp's proprietary tech and data analytics combined with the robust vehicles from Revamp further empower gig workers to optimize their rides, improving safety, reliability, and overall satisfaction, making MaaS a practical and transformative solution for India's growing gig workforce.

Featuring innovative designs, robust build, smart features, and enhanced ergonomics, these custom-engineered vehicles promise an exceptional user experience and improved efficiency. Leveraging VoltUp's IoT-enabled fleet management and AI-driven network intelligence, the partnership optimises supply-demand dynamics, ensuring accessible and efficient electric mobility. With a focus on sustainability and innovation, this collaboration elevates last-mile transportation and strengthens VoltUp's and Revamp's leadership in the electric mobility sector.

Siddharth Kabra, Founder & CEO - VoltUp said, "This partnership with Revamp Moto is a game-changer for Mobility as a Service (MaaS) in India. The last mile gig workforce is expected to grow by over 20% in the coming years, and our MaaS offerings will empower this workforce with sustainable offerings. Our vehicles, seamlessly integrate with advanced Battery Swapping Infrastructure, ensuring reliability, cost-efficiency, and uninterrupted operations. By addressing the specific needs of delivery agents, gig workers, and small business owners, we're enabling greater earning potential and reduced operational costs. This collaboration strengthens a scalable, sustainable e-2W ecosystem, driving innovation and leading India's green mobility revolution."

Pritesh Mahajan, Co-founder - Revamp Moto said "At Revamp Moto, our vision is to "Empower society by providing sustainable and adaptive solutions," which we achieve by designing vehicles tailored to the unique needs of micro-entrepreneurs and gig riders.

A key pillar of this vision is our strategic partnership with VoltUp, a leader in e-Mobility solutions. Together, we are committed to deploying 40,000 electric two-wheelers across India over the next three years. This collaboration seamlessly integrates Revamp's innovative, durable electric vehicles with VoltUp's advanced battery-swapping infrastructure, delivering a reliable and efficient mobility ecosystem for users.

This partnership not only accelerates the country's transition to clean energy but also empowers gig workers by enhancing their disposable income, comfort, and convenience."

About VoltUp

VoltUp platform is designed to drive change for all future mobility needs now! VoltUp is a one-stop solution to battery swapping for all e-2-wheeler and e-3-wheeler vehicles. Operating in 14 cities, VoltUp's proprietary platform enables users to swap smart batteries at designated stations, eliminating downtime and making EV adoption more convenient. The company's focus on Safety, Health, and Efficiency (SHE) ensures that each ride is optimized, using AI and advanced algorithms to monitor battery health, demand, and driving patterns in real time.

VoltUp is a transparent, easy, accessible, safe, and INSTANT connected portable EV technology provider, making densely populated cities into smart cities. With a unique solution of Swapping and not waiting for a charge, we provide the user a time-saving and efficient way to run their vehicles.

VoltUp offerings in the B2C space also empower delivery agents, gig workers, and small business owners through its Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) network. Offering electric 2-wheelers with swappable batteries, VoltUp enables reliable access to electric 2-wheelers with swappable battery technology. Coupled with the smart network it enhances business efficiency and ensures seamless, uninterrupted operations. For the consumer, the transition is seamless, with no changes required in their daily habits as they enjoy an even better experience than their current refuelling solutions.

About Revamp Moto

Revamp Moto is a pioneering Indian electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer revolutionizing the two-wheeler segment with its innovative modular utility platform. By catering specifically to the needs of micro-entrepreneurs, street vendors, and farmers, the company aims to empower over 1 million underserved individuals across the country by 2028. Revamp Moto's electric vehicles are designed with versatility and adaptability in mind, featuring customizable attachments that can be swapped in under 30 seconds. This modular design allows users to transform their EVs into multi-functional tools, addressing diverse use cases such as delivery, vending, and farming. The vehicles also boast a robust battery system that doubles as a mobile power source, making them indispensable for small businesses.

With a focus on sustainability, affordability, and utility, Revamp Moto integrates cutting-edge IoT technology for real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and operational efficiency. Their customer-centric approach extends beyond product innovation to include comprehensive after-sales support, financing options, and a strong emphasis on empowering rural and semi-urban areas. Through strategic partnerships, pilot programs with leading companies, and a scalable business model, Revamp Moto is positioning itself as a leader in the electric two-wheeler market, driving socio-economic progress while promoting green mobility solutions.

