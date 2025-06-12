Volvo Cars partners with HCLTech to drive engineering transformation

New Delhi [India], June 12 : HCLTech on Thursday announced that Volvo Cars has chosen the technology company as one of its strategic suppliers for engineering services.

According to HCLTech, this agreement significantly expands HCLTech's role to cover the delivery of end-to-end engineering solutions at scale.

"Volvo Cars has been at the forefront of automotive innovation for many years and has set out to shape the future of mobility with strong ambitions on sustainable growth, as it seeks to offer clients the freedom to move in a personal, sustainable and safe way," the technology company said in a statement.

The strategic collaboration will see the company support Volvo Cars' engineering future ambitions from its automotive Centre of Excellence in Gothenburg, as well as its global offshore and nearshore delivery centers.

"We are proud to broaden our relationship with Volvo Cars at such a pivotal moment in its transformation journey," said Pankaj Tagra, HCLTech Corporate Vice President, Manufacturing and Allied Industries, Europe.

"HCLTech is investing substantially in nextgen automotive engineering. This strategic engagement reflects our commitment to delivering high performance, future-ready engineering solutions that help shape the mobility of tomorrow."

Tagra added that the partnership cements HCLTech's position as a strategic engineering partner of choice for global automotive leaders, as more executives recognize the potential of its solutions to help unlock the future of mobility.

HCLTecha global technology company, home to more than 223,000 people across 60 countries, delivering industry-leading capabilities centered around digital, engineering, cloud and AI, powered by a broad portfolio of technology services and products.

HCLTech works with clients across all major verticals, providing industry solutions for Financial Services, Manufacturing, Life Sciences and Healthcare, High Tech, Semiconductor, Telecom and Media, Retail and CPG and Public Services.

Consolidated revenues as of 12 months ending March 2025 totaled USD 13.8 billion.

