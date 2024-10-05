Von Wellx Germany laid the foundation stone at Yeida,Jewar for its Patented Comfort and Diabetic Footwear plant, part of 300 crore investment

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 5: Von Wellx Germany Group laid the Foundation stone of its New Footwear Plant Phase 2 at Jewar, Noida. The plant is being set up as part of the 300 crores investment on 10000 sqm with a covered area of 1,30,000 sqft in Sector 29, YEIDA, Jewar. The foundation stone was laid on Friday, 4th Oct by Shri Dhirendra Singh, Hon'ble MLA, Jewar - Chief Guest and Shri Arun Vir Singh, CEO - YEIDA and NOIDA International Airport Ltd (NIAL) - Guest of Honour in the gracious presence of Shri Kapil Singh, IAS, Additional CEO, Smt. Shruti Additional CEO, Shri Ashwaf Saifi, President, Minority Affairs Commission UP and various International and National dignitaries. All the company partners from the US, Germany, Dubai, the Middle East, Africa, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, China and Japan joined amongst other countries.

Ashish Jain, CEO, Von Wellx Germany Group India told us that this is the first of its kind modern footwear plant being set up in India using German Technologies. The factory would be a vertically integrated unit with a production capacity of over 4 million pairs which will be exported to 80+ countries across the globe and would also be sold in the Indian market. This is a unique collaboration of a German and Indian Company that will help to bring together German Technology and Indian demographic dividend.The collaboration between the companies would be across technological transfer, research & development, marketing and production.

Further, Shri Ashish Jain also announced that the group will also set up a mega footwear ancillary industry also at YEIDA only under which outsoles, insoles, interlinings and other non leather raw materials will also be produced. This will help improve the availability of quality raw materials, thus replacing imports and increasing exports. With all these factories together, we are looking at direct and indirect employment of 10,000 people.

The project which is one of the biggest footwear projects to come to India post-Covid from China was announced by our Hon'ble CM Shri Yogi Adityanath as a major win for building UP as a major hub for business and industry. The project was also quoted as a major win for our Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi's elaborate vision of Make in India by our Central Minister of Commerce & Industry, Shri Piyush Goyal.

Dhirendra Singh announced that it is a matter of great pride that such technologically advanced industries from Germany have shifted their complete base from China and shifted to Jewar, India. Shri Arun Vir Singh said that it is great to see such technologies which focus on Renewable and other advanced raw materials, diabetes and orthopedics that were earlier only produced in the West are now coming to India. He emphasised how the use of new-age technologies with companies like Von Wellx Germany would bring a dynamic change in the footwear landscape of India and congratulated the whole group for bringing this project together.

Manfred Everz, CEO, of Casa Everz Germany, told Von Wellx Germany is based on an internationally patented 5 zones technology, invented by the famous orthopedic naturopath Dr Walter Mauch. It promotes good health of the feet, knees and back and 12+ hours of standing comfort. The company will be making specialized footwear, like Diabetic footwear, Orthopaedic footwear and footwear for all types of foot issues using German 5 Zones technology.

Rajkumar Jain, Chairman of the group said that we chose YEIDA since it serves as a perfect point for the next phase of industrial development and growth in Delhi NCR. Being located just next to the upcoming Noida International Airport, excellent expressway and road connectivity, ease of doing business and fast approvals, it was the perfect choice.

Shri Sunil Jain, MD of the group expressed his elation to be part of the YEIDA community under the grand vision of our Hon'ble CM Shri Yogi Adityanath and the able leadership of Shri Arun Vir Singh and looks forward to setting up our future projects also here. He emphasized how the able leadership of Shri Arun Vir Singh has transformed Jewar into an example for the whole country and how having an industrial park next to an Airport is a great vision. It's only with their dedication and immense hard work for this area that can we see the largest airports in Asia being completed in record time from scratch and a hi-tech city being built so rapidly.

Von Wellx Germany group under the collaboration of Casa Everz Germany and Iatric Group India has already started production of the company in India with 2 manufacturing units in Agra with a production capacity of over 2.5 million pairs located in the Export Promotion Industrial Park(EPIP) Shastripuram, Agra. Von Wellx Germany products are available in India at Metro, Mochi,Centro, Relaince Centro, Lulu and other key stores across the country. It's also available online through the company website.

