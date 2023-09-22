VRB: Crafting a New Paradigm for Employee Transport – Where Safety and Efficiency Converge

New Delhi (India), September 22: In today’s fast-paced world, where seamless operations and employee satisfaction are paramount, the need for safe and reliable employee transportation services has surged. Companies across industries are realizing that providing efficient transportation solutions not only ensures employee well-being but also impacts their overall productivity.

One name that stands out in addressing this need is VRB, a SaaS-based end-to-end Employee Transportation Management System, which has taken the concept of employee transport to a new level.

Vikram Bhosale, the visionary founder and CEO VRB, brings a wealth of experience from the transportation and automotive sectors, having spent a significant portion of his career with industry giants like Tata motors, Bajaj Auto.

With a background in Automobile Engineering, Vikram’s expertise lies in negotiation, operations management, customer service, sales, and strategic planning. This unique blend of technical knowledge and business acumen has positioned him to revolutionize employee transportation.

VRB’s Transport as a Service solution seamlessly integrates cutting-edge technology and fleet services into a unified employee transport solution. This comprehensive approach streamlines transport management operations, making them automated, efficient, safe, and transparent.

VRB’s Vision and Mission

VRB’s vision revolves around providing the world’s premier transport system – one that emphasizes safety, reliability, efficiency, environmental consciousness, and satisfaction for both users and operators. This commitment to excellence is also reflected in the company’s mission: to empower customers to deliver their offerings swiftly and cost-effectively by harnessing advanced manufacturing methods and industry know-how.

Pioneering Strategies

A cornerstone of VRB’s approach is its strategy to establish its services as a viable alternative to traditional taxi cab offerings. The company’s success is vividly demonstrated by its impressive statistics: serving 50+ clients, successfully executing 100+Office sites , providing 1mn + Rides ,

Innovative Features

VRB’s success is driven by a suite of innovative features that cater to both companies and employees:

Shift Scheduling: Employees can conveniently schedule their shifts and share their pick-up and drop-off locations through the app, which records precise latitude and longitude details. This feature ensures accurate transport arrangements even with address changes.

Smart Routing and Rostering: The company or vendor creates a roster based on employee locations, enabling efficient routing and sequence planning. Back-to-back trip scheduling optimizes route utilization, resulting in cost and time savings.

Employee Safety: VRB places paramount importance on employee safety. The app includes a panic button for both employees and drivers, allowing instant notifications to the company in panic situations. Any route deviation triggers alerts to the concerned parties. The system also initiates automated calls to female employees, verifying their safe arrival and maintaining a record of calls for reference.

In the words of CEO Vikram Bhosale, “We are not just providing transportation; we are crafting a safer and more efficient employee experience.”

This statement aptly encapsulates VRB’s mission to elevate employee transportation beyond conventional norms.

As companies continue to prioritize employee well-being and operational efficiency, the demand for advanced transportation solutions like VRB’s Employee Transportation Management System is set to soar.

By integrating technological innovation, strategic planning, and a deep understanding of the transportation landscape, VRB is poised to reshape how organizations perceive and manage employee transportation. The future of employee commutes is not just about reaching destinations but ensuring a journey that is secure, streamlined, and satisfying.

